For members
PROPERTY
Key mistakes to avoid when bidding on a house in Norway
Norway's house bidding process is equally stressful and confusing, but before putting in an offer, you should make sure you aren't making any of these costly mistakes.
Published: 16 May 2022 13:26 CEST
You should avoid making these mistakes when putting in an offer on a place in Norway. Pictured are stylish apartments in downtown Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash.
For members
PROPERTY
‘Like shopping on eBay’: Norway’s house bidding process explained
Stressful, expensive and competitive are just some of the words house hunters have used to describe their experience of bidding on a place in Norway to The Local. Here's what you need to know about putting in an offer on your dream home.
Published: 10 May 2022 14:06 CEST
Updated: 14 May 2022 09:47 CEST
Updated: 14 May 2022 09:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments