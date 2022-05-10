For members
PROPERTY
‘Like shopping on eBay’: Norway’s house bidding process explained
Stressful, expensive and competitive are just some of the words house hunters have used to describe their experience of bidding on a place in Norway to The Local. Here's what you need to know about putting in an offer on your dream home.
Published: 10 May 2022 14:06 CEST
Norway's house bidding process can be a complicated process. Pictured is a Norwegian home. Photo by redcharlie on Unsplash.
For members
PROPERTY
Where are Norway’s cheapest homes, and what can you get for your money?
Norway can be an expensive country to live in, but that doesn't mean your dream home has to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the cheapest places to buy a house and what you get for your money.
Published: 9 May 2022 15:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments