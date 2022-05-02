For members
PROPERTY
Six key tips to survive the bidding war when buying a house in Norway
Thinking of getting on the property ladder in Norway? If you are, you've probably heard about the dreaded bidding process. Here are some tips for easing the stress and securing your dream home.
Published: 2 May 2022 09:55 CEST
This our our picks for minimising the stress of Norway's house bidding process. Pictured are apartments in Oslo.This our our picks for minimising the stress of Norway's house bidding process. Pictured are apartments in Oslo. Photo by Marla Prusik on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments