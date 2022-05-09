Read news from:
Where are Norway’s cheapest homes, and what can you get for your money? 

Norway can be an expensive country to live in, but that doesn't mean your dream home has to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the cheapest places to buy a house and what you get for your money. 

Published: 9 May 2022 15:50 CEST
This is where the cheapest homes in Norway are located. Pictured are flats in Ålesund, Møre og Romsdal, where buyers pay the lowest money per sqaure metre for an apartment. Photo by James Obernesser on Unsplash.

At the end of last year, the average price of a home in Norway was just shy of 4 million kroner, or around 400,000 thousand euros, according to Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge).

However, that was just the average price, and plenty of people will be looking to get the best deal available and bag a bargain. 

So, where are Norway’s cheapest homes? That will depend on what kind of house you are after. 

We used the cost of different property types per square meter in 2021 from Statistics Norway for this article. 

The reason for this method for crunching the numbers is because very little data exists on average house prices in Norway’s counties. 

If you are after the cheapest detached house, you’ll want to look in Innlandet in east Norway. Buyers in the county, which borders Sweden, paid 21,222 kroner per square meter for a detached house last year. 

Further south in Adger, you’ll find the cheapest terraced house houses, where you can expect to pick up a home for 25,155 kroner for every sqaure metre, and in the west, you’ll find Norway’s cheapest apartments in the county of Møre og Romsdal, which will set you back 35,775 kroner per square meter. 

On Finn.no, Norway’s most popular site for property listings, more than 500 apartments were available in Møre og Romsdal for less than the national average house price. There were also 500 plus apartments at this price point for sale in Oslo. However, there are a lot more homes in total in Oslo. 

Also, the majority of the flats in Oslo were on the outskirts of the city centre, with most of them in the northern parts of the Norwegian capital. 

However, there were still a few options for sale in trendy Grünerløkka at this price point. 

Comparatively, 4 million kroner in Møre og Romsdal can get you a well-specced 3-bedroom flat in Ålesund boasting over 100 square meters of living space. At this price point, you can expect between 20-30 square metres more in Ålesund than in Grünerløkka.

There’s good news for those on a lower budget, too, as there were plenty of options in Ålesund for between 2.5 and 3 million kroner. Most flats for sale in this price range are reasonably central, modern and have at least two bedrooms. 

Other towns in Møre og Romsdal with plenty of budget-friendly apartments include KristiansundMolde, and Volda. Many properties in Volda at this price point will also boast stunning fjord views.  

If you’d rather have a semi or terraced house, then there were just shy of 100 options in Adger, where buyers get the best value per square metre than anywhere else, according to the statistics. 

Kristiansand had the most options listed for sale. However, there weren’t any options in the town centre. 

Although for those looking to spend less than 3 million, there’s plenty of good news as for between 2.2 and 3 million, you can expect to find a 3-bed semi with at least 100 square metres of living space decently specced and with a nice outdoor area

This is an extra appealing proposition compared to places like Drammen, Oslo, Bergen, Ringerike, Trondheim and Sandjefjord, where few, or no, similar properties were for sale at this price point. 

If you value the privacy of a detached house, then not only is Innlandet the cheapest place in Norway per square metre for such a property, but there are also plenty of options. 

There were a handful of options in popular towns like Lillehammer and Kongsvinger. In Lillehammer, the options were fairly close to the town centre, although some of the properties needed renovation, which can cost a lot in Norway as the municipality would need to inspect and sign off on any kitchen and bathroom work. 

Kongsvinger had a similar amount of options, although the homes were more ready-made and closer to the centre. 

Out of Norway’s counties, Adger had the highest number of detached houses for sale. 

Six key tips to survive the bidding war when buying a house in Norway

Thinking of getting on the property ladder in Norway? If you are, you've probably heard about the dreaded bidding process. Here are some tips for easing the stress and securing your dream home.

Published: 2 May 2022 09:55 CEST
Updated: 7 May 2022 10:44 CEST
Buying a house in Norway can be a daunting process if you are not familiar with the housing market.

Funnily enough, if you are familiar with the steps you need to take to get on the property ladder, then you may be more daunted, as you would’ve heard of the bidding stage, which even locals can find a challenge at the best of times. 

With the help of real estate agent Trine Dahl-Pettersen at Eiendom 1, these are our tips for surviving the bidding war and emerging on the other side (relatively) unscathed. 

Ensure you have financing in place

Before you can bid on a property, you need to visit the bank to ensure financing for your purchase. This will make the process a lot easier when you do find your dream home and are in a rush to get your bid accepted, as your real estate agent always checks with the bank if financing is in order before accepting a bid. Once confirmed, the process can move to the next level. 

If you do not have all the money sitting in your bank account, your bank can also vouch for a mortgage, allowing you to purchase a home up to a set price. If your bid is in line with that figure, the proposal will be sent to the seller. 

“Banks are used to the process and tend to work quite quickly if they are informed about your plans beforehand,” Dahl-Pettersen told The Local. 

According to her, the industry standard for the verification process of financing takes about 30 minutes. In a way, this screening process serves as a safety barrier for the customer, as your bank has to confirm your bids are acceptable and can save you from committing to a price you are unable to pay should you get carried away in the bidding rounds. 

It is also important to note that you need a Norwegian Bank ID to confirm your identity when in a bidding process. Regardless of the property, the first bid always has to be in writing, but should you have to bid multiple times on the same property, you only need to confirm with Bank-ID every time you increase your offer.

If all goes well, Dahl-Pettersen explains, you need your Norwegian ID number (D-number/Personnummer) at hand, as it is required to legally sign the property over in your name.

Do your research

You have been on Finn.no, attended the viewing and showed off pictures of the house you are bidding on to friends, but have you read the small print? Dahl-Pettersen says her top tip for new buyers is to read the sales documents extra carefully before committing to a purchase.

 “That is important to avoid any nasty surprises or unexpected costs,” Dahl-Pettersen says, “Many people only look at the pictures, but forget to read the fine print”. 

She explains that this is especially crucial when buying apartments in cities like Oslo, where you likely will encounter housing associations, which occasionally do work on the property, which can accumulate extra costs.

“For instance if they are planning to replace the roof of the block the next year, you will read about it in the sales documents. It is important to consider whether you can afford a property also after potential add-ons,” Dahl-Pettersen explains.

However, the worry of your future home having undisclosed electrical issues or dodgy plumbing work has been lessened somewhat, as homes in Norway can no longer be sold “as is”, meaning the condition of your purchase will be less of a mystery if you read everything thoroughly. 

One bid at a time

There are no short-cuts to bidding on homes, and if you hope to bid on multiple properties at once to see what sticks, you are out of luck. Although it is technically possible to bid on multiple properties at the same time, it is far from recommended according to Dahl-Pettersen. 

Because while bids in Sweden allows for prospective buyers who get cold feet to back out from the purchase, Norway does not offer the same option once a bid is made. That is because property bids in Norway are legally binding once put in writing, which makes the buyer legally obliged to buy the property at the price of the approved bid.

Know your limits

Before setting off to view houses, it is also smart to agree on a budget and financial limitations. This is especially clever to do when buying property in Norway, as you cannot back out once the bid is made. 

Dahl-Pettersen explains this helps clients avoid disappointment and allows them to think twice before making a financial commitment that will force them to count pennies for the next 10 years.

“It is important to set yourself limits and to set a price for what you think a house is worth to you. I also recommend that people go to multiple viewings to see what’s out there,” she adds.

Extend your horizons

As in most countries, housing prices in Norway are controlled by demand, and most people dream about living in the best and hottest locations. This is especially true in the cities, where the bidding wars can get fierce due to the lack of new builds. However, if you approach the process open-minded, you can get a great deal, according to the real estate agent. 

“Get to know the area surrounding your dream location. A place with a slightly different zip-code may actually suit you better and give you better value for money,” Dahl-Pettersen said.

“For the price of a 20 square metre apartment in Majorstuen, you may find 50 square metres with a balcony somewhere only a few metro stops away,” The estate agent added.

Consider buying new

Yet, if the mere thought of a bidding war makes you anxious, there is a way around it. According to Dahl-Pettersen, new homes in building projects usually have a set price, similar to buying a house in the UK or US. 

If the budget suits you, this may avoid the additional stress of having to out-bid your competition to secure your dream home. The only minus is that the house is not yet built, and it can be harder to visualise what it will look like once it’s done.

