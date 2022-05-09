For members
PROPERTY
Where are Norway’s cheapest homes, and what can you get for your money?
Norway can be an expensive country to live in, but that doesn't mean your dream home has to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the cheapest places to buy a house and what you get for your money.
Published: 9 May 2022 15:50 CEST
This is where the cheapest homes in Norway are located. Pictured are flats in Ålesund, Møre og Romsdal, where buyers pay the lowest money per sqaure metre for an apartment. Photo by James Obernesser on Unsplash.
For members
PROPERTY
Six key tips to survive the bidding war when buying a house in Norway
Thinking of getting on the property ladder in Norway? If you are, you've probably heard about the dreaded bidding process. Here are some tips for easing the stress and securing your dream home.
Published: 2 May 2022 09:55 CEST
Updated: 7 May 2022 10:44 CEST
Updated: 7 May 2022 10:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments