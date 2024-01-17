Flights from Oslo Gardermoen Airport disrupted after earlier closure

Advertisement

Airport operator Avinor announced at 3:30pm that it would slowly begin to resume flights to and from Oslo airport after a three-hour closure due to the weather on Wednesday.

The airport was closed to air traffic, but not passengers, just before 1pm due to poor visibility, and so snowploughs could clear the runways.

Flights would continue to remain disrupted as the airport tried to get air traffic to resume, Avinor said.

An overview of all of the scheduled flights in and out of Oslo is available on Avinor's website

Heavy snowfall has caused travel chaos across southern Norway on Wednesday. Network operator Bane Nor cancelled almost all trains in and out of eastern Norway, including airport express trains, due to the weather.

Advertisement

Public transport in Oslo was also brought to a standstill, with almost all buses cancelled, and extensive weather-related issues also affected the city’s metro and tram network.

In addition, motorists were asked by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to stay off the roads.

READ MORE: Travel in Norway heavily disrupted by snowstorm