LATEST: Public transport in Oslo still heavily affected by snowstorm

Advertisement

“Large parts of public transport are affected by the snowy weather today ( January 17th). This leads to delays and cancellations on several lines. We recommend not travelling today. If you still have to travel, we encourage you to plan well in advance and check the travel planner,” Ruter wrote on its website on Wednesday.

The public transport firm had cancelled virtually all buses in central Oslo before resuming traffic later in the afternoon. After traffic resumed, lines continued to be affected by delays and services running less frequently.

Ruter encouraged travellers to use trams and the T-bane (metro) to get around the city.

“If you are going to travel by bus, you should postpone your journey home until later. If you can travel by tram or subway, you should use it,” Ruter’s communications manager Sofie Bruun said.

READ MORE: Travel in Norway heavily disrupted by heavy snow and strong winds

Despite the public being urged to use the T-bane and trams, both faced travel issues throughout Wednesday.

T-bane line 1 was closed on Wednesday, and westbound departures have been affected by an earlier halt to traffic. Line 5 was also closed between Majorstuen and Sognsvann.

Eastbound departures were heavily affected by a metro train that broke down in a tunnel near Helsfyr. Ruter said delays were expected on all lines.

Advertisement

All tram lines were in operation, but at reduced capacity.

The numerous issues with public transport in the capital has caused a surge in taxi fares. Some companies stopped taking orders due to the sheer volume.

Ruter has said that its travel guarantee applied despite the weather. According to the guarantee, you are entitled to a refund of up to 750 kroner if you are more than 20 minutes late due to changes or delays in public transport.

Trains from

trains between Oslo S and Rakkestad, Halden, Moss and Ski were