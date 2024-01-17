Motorists in southern Norway asked to stay off the roads

Advertisement

Motorists in southern and southeastern Norway have been asked to stay off the roads on Wednesday due to extremely difficult driving conditions caused by heavy snow and strong winds.

“There are very challenging driving conditions, both on the national and European road network and the side roads. So until the weather calms down, leave the car,” Tore Jan Hansen told public broadcaster NRK.

Along the outer Oslofjord and in coastal areas, heavy snow and strong winds have created snowdrifts, and visibility was poor on roads in the region.

Many motorists have reported making stops to try to clear snow blown onto the car by wind. In some cases, the snow is freezing straight onto the windscreen of vehicles.

Norway’s eastern police district has brought in extra crews to help deal with the travel chaos.

Several minor accidents have caused significant queues and delays on a number of roads, and the speed limit in all tunnels has been reduced to 70 kilometres per hour.

Motorists planning on using the E18 have been warned of issues by the south-east police district.

Issues were also reported on the E6, which became blocked on Wednesday morning by two stranded buses. The traffic was worst around the E6 at Helsfyr.

Those making journeys by car can check the Norwegian Public Roads Administration’s website for an overview of traffic warnings and road conditions.