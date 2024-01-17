UPDATED: Travel in Norway heavily disrupted by snowstorm

Advertisement

An orange weather warning is in place for snow in southeastern Norway on Wednesday and between 25-40 centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET) uses three colours for its weather warnings. Orange is the second most severe. When an orange alert is issued, the public is advised to “be prepared”, and the institute expects extensive consequences.

The weather has caused significant travel issues, and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration asked motorists to stay off the roads earlier on Wednesday.

“There are very challenging driving conditions, both on the national and European road network and the side roads. So until the weather calms down, leave the car,” Tore Jan Hansen told public broadcaster NRK.

Along the outer Oslofjord and in coastal areas, heavy snow and strong winds created snowdrifts, and visibility was poor on roads in the region.

Several minor accidents led to delays and queues on a number of key roads in south east Norway. In the afternoon, traffic around Oslo remained slow.

Those making journeys by car can check the Norwegian Public Roads Administration’s website for an overview of traffic warnings and road conditions.

Public transportation has been heavily affected by the weather.

Most train lines eastern Norway were closed by rail network operator Bane Nor on Wednesday afternoon. It temporarily closed all lines, before a handful of lines reopened.

Public transport firm Ruter had cancelled virtually all buses in central Oslo before resuming traffic later in the afternoon. After traffic resumed, lines continued to be affected by delays and services running less frequently.

Ruter encouraged travellers to use trams and the T-bane (metro) to get around the city.

Despite the public being urged to use the T-bane and trams, both faced travel issues throughout Wednesday.

T-bane line 1 was closed on Wednesday, and westbound departures have been affected by an earlier halt to traffic. Line 5 was also closed between Majorstuen and Sognsvann.

Eastbound departures were heavily affected by a metro train that broke down in a tunnel near Helsfyr. Ruter said delays were expected on all lines.

All tram lines were in operation, but at reduced capacity.

The numerous issues with public transport in the capital caused a surge in taxi fares. Some companies stopped taking orders due to the sheer volume.

Ruter has said that its travel guarantee applied despite the weather. According to the guarantee, you are entitled to a refund of up to 750 kroner if you are more than 20 minutes late due to changes or delays in public transport.

Buses in neighbouring Bærum were also cancelled.

All bus traffic in Vestfold was cancelled until further notice on Wednesday. Buses in a number of other places were also cancelled.

Airport operator Avinor announced at 3:30pm that it would slowly begin to resume flights to and from Oslo airport after a three-hour closure due to the weather on Wednesday.

The airport was closed to air traffic, but not passengers, just before 1pm due to poor visibility, and so snowploughs could clear the runways.

Flights would continue to remain disrupted as the airport tried to get air traffic to resume, Avinor said.

An overview of all inbound and outbound flights from Oslo is available on Avinor's website.