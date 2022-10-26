Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MOVING TO NORWAY

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Stavanger? 

Stavanger is a great place to live, and the city is home to many foreign and posted workers. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers. 

Published: 26 October 2022 13:18 CEST
Pictured is Stavanger from above.
Here's how much you'll need to live comfortably in Stavanger. Pictured is Stavanger from above. Photo by Oleksii Topolianskyi on Unsplash

Dating back to the 12th century is the historic city of Stavanger in the southwest of Norway. Home to just 130,000 residents, the city is Norway’s fourth largest. 

The size of the city means the town centre has enough hustle and bustle for most while retaining its small-town charm. 

Thanks mainly to the oil industry nearby, the city is also a hub for skilled workers and high-paying jobs. But how much money is required to live there comfortably? 

We’ve crunched the numbers below. 

Rent: 8,577- 11,900 kroner per month (apartment) 

Renting in Stavanger is cheaper than in Trondheim but comparable to or slightly more expensive than in Bergen. In addition, it’s significantly more affordable than renting a place in the capital of Oslo. 

You can expect to pay between 8,577 and 11,213 kroner per month for an apartment, according to figures from the rental platform Hybel. However, when taking figures from Norway’s most popular site for property listings, Finn.no, the average cost of renting in the city climbs to 11,882 kroner per month. 

Students and those who’d rather live in a house share, to begin with, can expect to pay around 5,200 kroner for a room in a house share. This is good news for those on a budget as the cost of a room in Stavanger is cheaper than in other cities when using figures from Hybel. 

Due to the city’s small size, there can be bottlenecks in the market at certain times of the year, such as the beginning of the academic year, which can make competition for a place to live in Stavanger particularly fierce. 

Utilities: 1,000- 3,000 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs.

In September 2022, the cost of energy in Stavanger was, on average, 4,48 kroner per kWh. However, the government covered around 3.6 kroner of that price in subsidised bills. 

Since then, the proportion the government covers has increased to 90 percent when the spot price is above 70 øre per kWh. 

Additionally, bills will become more expensive through the winter as temperatures drop and consumers use more power. 

Figures show the average monthly consumption for an apartment ranges from 300-500 kWh a month. Bigger homes will typically need more energy to power them. 

Estimates from a comparison site show that quotes for monthly bills in Stavanger range from around 1,435 kroner for a small apartment with an annual consumption of 4,000 kWh to approximately 2,100 kroner per month for consumption equivalent to a large apartment (6,000). 

Much larger homes, such as a detached home with a consumption of 16,000 kWh, can expect to pay an eye-watering 5,000 kroner plus. 

The landlord may cover the water and Wi-Fi bills when renting in Norway. If they do not, then you can add another 700 kroner to the price of utilities.

Transport: 600 kroner per month (monthly ticket) 

Many living in Stavanger may decide they might not need a car to get around and instead rely on public transport. 

Luckily, most of the town centre is easily walkable. However, if you plan on living in nearby Sandnes and don’t have a car, you will be more reliant on transport to get around. 

The city is also home to several ferry routes to locations such as Lysebotn, Ryfylke, Tau, Kvitsøyruten, Hjelmeland, Haugesund and the city islands.

The majority of these routes are run by the public transport group Kolumbus. Monthly tickets cost 600 kroner

Food: 3,690 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 is up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Depending on your habits and diet, you can significantly cut down your food shop. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Childcare: 3,042 kroner 

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. However, other fees and costs are typically involved too. 

According to the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB), the average cost of preschool in Stavanger, including additional fees, is 3,042 kroner. 

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expensive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

A glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 48 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 50-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MOVING TO NORWAY

What foreigners in Norway should know when choosing a mobile plan provider

A large step in establishing yourself in Norway will be setting up a Norwegian number from a local network provider. But there are a few things you should know before signing the dotted line on a monthly plan. 

Published: 11 October 2022 14:03 CEST
What foreigners in Norway should know when choosing a mobile plan provider

Are you sick of roaming charges or forking out for international calls and are ready to take the plunge and get a Norwegian number? 

If the answer to that question is yes, you have two options. These are a kontantkort (pay-as-you-go) or an abonnement (monthly plan). 

For the majority, a monthly plan is a much better option as it is more cost-effective in the long term and comes with more mobile data options than a pay-as-you-go solution. 

READ MORE: How to switch to a Norwegian phone number

Providers will give users the option between a fixed-term contract and a rolling monthly plan. When choosing a mobile provider as a foreign resident, two factors will be important. The first is the paperwork required to get a contract, and the second is the price. 

The paperwork

You’ll typically need a Norwegian ID number and bank account to get a phone contract. If you are ordering a plan online, you’ll probably need BankID or Vipps, a mobile payment service, to verify your identity. Unfortunately, many banks will not issue a BankID if you only have a D-number. So, you may need to go into a store in person to set up a monthly plan.

Different providers may also ask to see previous payslips to prove you can pay for the plan. For example, some may request as much as a year’s worth of payslips, and others may only ask for three months.

Some providers, such as MyCall, will allow you to verify your identity in one of their stores if you don’t have a D-number or fødelsnummer. If you order a plan from a provider online, the sim card will be sent to the address you have registered in the national population register, so you will need to make sure this is up to date.

Newer residents in Norway may therefore prioritise the ease of obtaining a plan over the best price. 

The price

If it’s value you are after, and you have a BankID and personal identification number, then one of the best things you can do is use a comparison site to get the best deal. You can use comparison sites such as Tek.no to help tailor a plan to your needs. 

Alternatively, if you need the phone number now and can’t wait for the paperwork to be in order, then there is always the possibility of your partner or similar taking out a contract for you. Although, this comes with the drawback of not building a credit history for yourself.

Smaller suppliers like Talkmore tend to try and compete and outprice larger competitors like Telenor. However, larger providers can typically offer a more robust customer experience. 

Choosing the right provider for you

Overall, it’s hard to pick out one particular mobile provider in Norway as the best option because it will depend on your own needs. 

If you do not have a D-number or personal number yet, then Mycall may be the best option. Their plans also include unlimited calls to the EU, UK and USA, as well as options for calls to the rest of the world. 

However, if you have a Norwegian bank account, credit history in the country, payslips, BankID and identification number, then better-priced options are available. For example, Mycall offers 25GB of data for 499 kroner a month, whereas other providers will provide a similar amount of data for up to half this price. 

When you pick a provider, there will be a choice of three network operators who provide signal coverage. These are Telenor, Telia and ICE. Choosing whichever has the best signal in your area and places you will frequent, as poor coverage can make the phone redundant. ICETelenor and Telia all have coverage maps, so you can check whether you’ll have a good signal with them in your area. 

While there may only be three network operators, there are numerous plan providers to choose from.

Comparison site Fornye ranks networks based on aggregating customer reviews, coverage and price. However, these reviews are more aimed towards Norwegian consumers, so they do not fully account for the needs of foreign residents. 

In October, it ranked Happybytes’s 30GB of data at 248 kroner/month as the best for users who need a lot of data, while Chili Mobil was ranked as one of the best deals for packages for around the 300 kroner a month mark. 

SHOW COMMENTS