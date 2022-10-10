Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRONDHEIM

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim? 

Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Pictured is Trondheim.
Want to call Trondheim home but don't know how much money you will need? The Local has broken down the key costs. Pictured is Trondheim.

Lying in the heart of Norway is Trondheim, Norway’s third biggest city. The city is often billed as Norway’s tech capital, with many moving there to work within the sector or study at NTNU- Norway’s leading natural sciences and technology university. 

The greater Trondheim region is home to around 800 tech companies, meaning there are ample job opportunities to pursue if you are considering a move there. 

So, how much money will you need to call the city home? 

Accommodation: 10,000- 13,500 kroner per month (apartment) 

Renting in Trondheim is considerably cheaper than in Oslo and roughly on par with Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen. 

You can expect to pay between 8,243 and 10,899 kroner for a small apartment in Trondheim, according to figures from the rental platform Hybel

Figures from Finn.no, Norway’s most popular website for property listings, show that in July 2022, the average monthly cost of an apartment was around 13,500 kroner. This number is based on an average of all listings in Trondheim on the site, so it is influenced by the most expensive, largest and centrally located properties. 

Students and those who’d rather live in a house share, to begin with, can expect to pay around 5,313 kroner for a room. This is good news for those on a budget as the cost of a room in Trondheim is over 1,000 kroner per month cheaper on average compared to Oslo. 

However, those needing more space can expect to pay slightly north of the 13,500 kroner mark. This is much cheaper than you’d pay for a large apartment in Oslo. Larger and more centrally located homes will, of course, come at a higher premium too. 

One thing to note is that due to the high student population, competition for rooms and small apartments and studios can be particularly fierce towards the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. 

A second thing to be wary of is that landlords in Norway may typically ask for the equivalent of up to three months of rent as a deposit. Stumping up so much upfront, even if you can expect to get it back later, can significantly affect your cash flow. However, some landlords will be willing to negotiate or accept lower deposits. 

Utilities: 700- 1,500 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs. 

Luckily, however, mid-Norway has much lower energy prices than those seen in the south and west Norway. For example, prices in central Norway are around 4-5 times lower than in the south and west Norway. 

Customers can still choose between a spot-price agreement and a fixed-term deal, too. 

When using a comparison site for a house with annual consumption ranging from 16,000 kWh (average for a detached house) and 6,600 kWh (a large apartment), quotes for monthly bills come in between 500 and 1,200 kroner per month. This is before water and sewage fees are paid. Depending on your landlord, you may also need to pay for Wi-Fi. 

Food: 3,700 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 is up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Depending on your habits and diet, you can significantly cut down your food shop. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Transport: up to 890 kroner (monthly transport ticket) 

A monthly ticket on Trondheim’s metro buses and tramline will cost you 890 kroner, or less if you are a student. 

If you don’t require public transport daily, you can buy a single ticket which costs 42 kroner, or a daily ticket which costs 126 kroner. Using public transport in Trondheim is slightly more expensive than in Oslo and Bergen. 

The city also has a decent cycle-lane network which could prove a more cost-effective option in the long term. 

Childcare: 3,167 kroner

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. 

But, if the cost exceeds 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child. 

Our figure includes the average cost in Trondheim, including additional fees, not just the price of a place at a kindergarten.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

A glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 44 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 45-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FAMILY

How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?

Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?

Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?

In Norway, pre-school/daycare (“kindergarten”) is offered to children aged 1 to 5, below compulsory school age. Once they’re 6 years old, children start attending primary school.

As they have integrated systems for children until they start attending primary school, there is no categorical separation between education and care in kindergartens for the youngest and the oldest children in the Nordic countries. 

That means that there is no “formal kindergarten” in Norway, and the offer mainly revolves around play, focusing on learning through fun and developing social skills. 

There are both municipal and private pre-school offers in the country, with a common admission process. 

What is the cost of pre-school in Norway?

The latest SSB data shows that the national average for monthly pre-school/daycare expenses in Norway amounts to 3,106 kroner. This amount differs based on where you live. 

When it comes to Norway’s ten largest municipalities, the 2022 costs range from 2,650 kroner in Fredrikstad to 3,384 kroner in Bærum.

Here’s the full list of monthly kindergarten expenses in the country’s major municipalities for this year:

  1. Oslo municipality: 3,082 kroner
  2. Bergen: 3,170 kroner
  3. Trondheim: 3,167 kroner
  4. Stavanger: 3,042 kroner
  5. Bærum: 3,384 kroner
  6. Kristiansand: 2,999 kroner
  7. Drammen: 3,237 kroner
  8. Asker: 3,182 kroner
  9. Lillestrøm: 3,156 kroner
  10. Fredrikstad: 2,650 kroner

National expenditure on pre-school in Norway vs other Nordic countries

According to the 2018 Education at a Glance report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Norway spent 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on pre-school/daycare kindergartens in 2015 – roughly 18,500 dollars per child, which makes it the top spender among the Nordic countries that year.

As the SSB pointed out in 2019, the annual costs per child in kindergarten in Norway are higher than in other Nordic countries. 

While Denmark has an expenditure similar to Norway’s (16,000 dollars per child), Finland spends only 12,000 dollars per child (1.2 percent of its GDP). At the same time, the OECD average amounted to 9,000 dollars per child or 0.8 percent of GDP.

Denmark

In Denmark, every child is guaranteed a place at a public childcare facility from the age of six months. The government pays 75 percent of the cost of a place or even more if your household income is below a certain threshold. 

The exact amount parents pay depends on the Kommune. In Copenhagen Municipality, the cost of nursery (vuggestue up to 2 years and 10 months) is 4,264 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €573). For kindergarten (børnehave from 2 years and 10 months to 6 years) it is 2,738 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €368).

If you have more than one child using childcare, you pay full price for the most expensive daycare and half-price for the others.

Some municipalities (kommuner) pay you money if you choose to look after your own child at home after maternity leave.

Frederiksberg Municipality for example pays 8,141 kroner per child per month for looking after children under 3 and 4,198 kroner per month for children over 3.

Parents in Denmark can also receive child and youth benefits (børne- og ungeydelsen), also known as børnepenge. This is a tax-free payment that you receive for each of your children until they reach the age of 18.

For children aged 0-2 years it is 4,653 kroner per quarter (roughly €156 per month per child). For children aged 3-6 years it is 3,681 kroner per quarter (roughly €123 per month per child).

Sweden

Preschool childcare is not free in Sweden, but fees are income-based, with a maximum fee across the country 1,572 kronor (€145) per child per month (fees for 2022).

There are also deductions for each child if you have multiple children attending preschool at the same time – in this case the maximum fee would be 1,048 kronor for the second child and 503 kronor for the third, with parents paying no fee for any further children.

Children over three are entitled to 15 hours of free preschool education per week, so these are deducted from your fee once your child reaches this age.

To get an idea of how much you would have to pay based on your income, you can use this calculator (in Swedish – similar calculators exist for other municipalities). These fees are adjusted yearly by the Swedish school authorities and are applicable to all municipalities. If your child has a preschool place, you have to pay even if you do not use it – over summer or during holidays, for example.

School meals and preschool meals are free in Sweden, meaning you don’t need to pay extra for your child’s lunch, breakfast, or any snacks served during the day.

State coverage of costs

According to 2016 figures, around half of the children in Norway in ISCED 0 programmes attended public pre-school, while the other half attended private “kindergartens.” 

In Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland, at least 80 percent of children attended public “kindergartens” in the same year, while the OECD average was 65 percent.

However, the SSB notes that the fact that roughly half of the children in ISCED 0 programmes in Norway attend private pre-school does not necessarily mean that Norwegian parents need to pay a larger share of the associated expenses. 

OECD figures for 2015 show that, in all the Nordic countries, the most significant share of the expenditure is covered through public sources – as much as 95, 85, 86 and 89 percent of the cost of ISCED 02 programmes were covered by public sources in Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Finland, respectively. 

Here’s a look at how the situation compares across Europe:

SHOW COMMENTS