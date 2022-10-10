Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim? 

Lying in the heart of Norway is Trondheim, Norway’s third biggest city. The city is often billed as Norway’s tech capital, with many moving there to work within the sector or study at NTNU- Norway’s leading natural sciences and technology university.

The greater Trondheim region is home to around 800 tech companies, meaning there are ample job opportunities to pursue if you are considering a move there.

So, how much money will you need to call the city home?

Accommodation: 10,000- 13,500 kroner per month (apartment)

Renting in Trondheim is considerably cheaper than in Oslo and roughly on par with Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen.

You can expect to pay between 8,243 and 10,899 kroner for a small apartment in Trondheim, according to figures from the rental platform Hybel.

Figures from Finn.no, Norway’s most popular website for property listings, show that in July 2022, the average monthly cost of an apartment was around 13,500 kroner. This number is based on an average of all listings in Trondheim on the site, so it is influenced by the most expensive, largest and centrally located properties.

Students and those who’d rather live in a house share, to begin with, can expect to pay around 5,313 kroner for a room. This is good news for those on a budget as the cost of a room in Trondheim is over 1,000 kroner per month cheaper on average compared to Oslo.

However, those needing more space can expect to pay slightly north of the 13,500 kroner mark. This is much cheaper than you’d pay for a large apartment in Oslo. Larger and more centrally located homes will, of course, come at a higher premium too.

One thing to note is that due to the high student population, competition for rooms and small apartments and studios can be particularly fierce towards the end of summer and the beginning of autumn.

A second thing to be wary of is that landlords in Norway may typically ask for the equivalent of up to three months of rent as a deposit. Stumping up so much upfront, even if you can expect to get it back later, can significantly affect your cash flow. However, some landlords will be willing to negotiate or accept lower deposits.

Utilities: 700- 1,500 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs.

Luckily, however, mid-Norway has much lower energy prices than those seen in the south and west Norway. For example, prices in central Norway are around 4-5 times lower than in the south and west Norway.

Customers can still choose between a spot-price agreement and a fixed-term deal, too.

When using a comparison site for a house with annual consumption ranging from 16,000 kWh (average for a detached house) and 6,600 kWh (a large apartment), quotes for monthly bills come in between 500 and 1,200 kroner per month. This is before water and sewage fees are paid. Depending on your landlord, you may also need to pay for Wi-Fi.

Food: 3,700 kroner

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 is up to 3,690 kroner per month.

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent.

Depending on your habits and diet, you can significantly cut down your food shop. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Transport: up to 890 kroner (monthly transport ticket)

A monthly ticket on Trondheim’s metro buses and tramline will cost you 890 kroner, or less if you are a student.

If you don’t require public transport daily, you can buy a single ticket which costs 42 kroner, or a daily ticket which costs 126 kroner. Using public transport in Trondheim is slightly more expensive than in Oslo and Bergen.

The city also has a decent cycle-lane network which could prove a more cost-effective option in the long term.

Childcare: 3,167 kroner

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens.

But, if the cost exceeds 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child.

Our figure includes the average cost in Trondheim, including additional fees, not just the price of a place at a kindergarten.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner

A glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 44 kroner

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 45-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner