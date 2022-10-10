For members
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim?
Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.
Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Want to call Trondheim home but don't know how much money you will need? The Local has broken down the key costs. Pictured is Trondheim.
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?
Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?
Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
