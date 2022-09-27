For members
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Bergen?
Bergen, the picturesque city on Norway’s west coast, is an excellent place to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local takes a look at the numbers.
Published: 27 September 2022 11:49 CEST
Here's how much money you'll need to live in Bergen. Pictured are the streets of Norway's second city. Photo by Lucija Ros on Unsplash
How people in Norway are changing their habits to keep energy bills down
Norwegians are changing the way they use electricity to try and keep bills down amid rising prices, energy firms have said.
Published: 26 September 2022 11:23 CEST
