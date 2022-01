Make the most of loyalty programs

Supermarket loyalty programs are one of the best ways to save a pretty penny on your shopping bill. There are also a few different ways they can be utilised to help you save money too.

Trumf, which covers Meny, Kiwi and Joker stores, and becoming a member and part-owner of the Coop offer cashback rewards on purchases.

These offer a great way of saving money passively. With Trumf, you can either use the cash back you’ve accumulated to save on your next trip to the tills or have it deposited straight into your bank account.

The cashback on Trumf ranges from one to three percent, depending on which day of the week it is.

The Coop pays one percent cash back on all purchases, paid out once a year.

Cashback isn’t the only option either. Loyalty schemes offer personalised discounts on the things you buy most. For families with young children, most schemes offer a discount on baby products and nappies.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about supermarket loyalty schemes in Norway

Shop at independent food stores

Generally speaking, small independent grocery stores are some of Norway’s best sources of cheap fruit and vegetables.

Most big towns, and some smaller ones, will have at least one greengrocer, and the larger cities will have several dotted around.

The fruit and veg found in these stores are more varied and usually cheaper than the selection found in Norwegian supermarkets. Additionally, these stores typically specialise in imported foods from all over the world.

READ ALSO: Where to find international foods in Norway

The imported foods you find in these stores are also cheaper than they would be in a supermarket.

Make the most of apps

For anyone looking to save a bit of money on the weekly shop, then Mattilbud is an essential download. The app gathers all the current offers on food supermarkets in Norway are running so you know where the best savings can be found.

Other apps like Too Good To Go are also popular in Norway. Too Good To Go offers great prices on food that stores and restaurants would otherwise throw in the bin. The app isn’t just thrifty; it also helps you do your bit to help cut down on food waste.

Get into thrifty habits

There are a few ways you can change your shopping habits to save money. For starters, all Norwegian supermarkets have a reduced to clear section where food approaching its sell-by date is put. If you shop in one supermarket regularly, it may be worth figuring out when the reduced to clear section is stocked.

You won’t always find what you are looking for or something you might use by expiration. Instead, keep an eye out for bits you buy regularly and can put in the freezer for another day.

Buying in bulk and meal planning are also great ways to cut down on your shopping bill. Combining these tips with discount apps and loyalty schemes will help you maximise these savings.

Shop in Sweden

When we have run readers surveys on the best ways to save money in Norway in the past, one tip that readers also pass on, half-jokingly, is to consider shopping in Sweden.

For obvious reasons, this won’t make sense if you live in Stavanger, Bergen or Ålesund. However, if you live close to the border, it may be worth crossing over into Sweden for cheaper goods.

The reason why harrytur (cross-border shopping trips) are so popular is because as an EU member Sweden doesn’t pay the same customs duties as Norway does. This means plenty of products are much cheaper than in Norway and the selection on offer is a lot more varied.

There are some quotas and rules, though, and you may be subject to taxes depending on how much you spend.

READ MORE: Why are harrytur so popular with Norwegians?