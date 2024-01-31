Everything you need to know if you want to study in Norway in 2024

Advertisement

The basics

The Norwegian Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (NUCAS) handles most applications to study at universities in Norway.

The majority of universities in Norway are state-run. NUCAS handles applications for all state and some private universities in Norway at the bachelor’s level.

Public universities are typically free (however, some students must pay steep tuition), and private universities charge fees.

Applications to Norwegian universities open on February 1st, with a deadline of April 15th. Exam results need to be uploaded by July 1st in most cases, and on July 15th, you will find out if your application has been successful.

Those from outside the EEA/EU will typically have a much earlier deadline. Furthermore, many master’s courses open for application earlier but will have the same deadline.

When applying for a master’s course, you must apply directly to the university.

Degrees taught in English

The overwhelming majority of bachelor’s programmes in Norway are taught in Norwegian. This means that you will find it challenging to find a course in English at all, never mind one relevant to your career path or interests.

In addition, you will need to document Norwegian proficiency to be admitted onto a Norwegian language course.

There are a large variety of master’s courses taught in English. The Study in Norway website has an overview of all the degrees in Norway that are taught in English.

Advertisement

For many prospective students, the best opportunity to study in Norway will be at the master’s level because more degrees are taught in English.

To study a degree taught in English, you need to document proficiency in the language either by being a native speaker, passing language tests, or having already obtained a degree taught in English.

READ ALSO: Can I take a English-speaking degree in Norway?

Tuition fees

Students from outside the EEU/EEA and Switzerland must pay tuition fees at Norwegian universities, regardless of whether they are public or private.

Tuition fees generally vary depending on the type of degree and the kind of course. Individual universities have an overview of their fees on their websites.

Generally, you’ll be expected to pay upwards of 140,000 kroner per year to study. The Study in Norway website has a list of universities that charge tuition on its website.

Some courses will cost much more, with fees in excess of 300,000 kroner per year.

There are some exemptions for non-EU/EEA citizens, these are typically for permanent residence holders, asylum seekers, those who are married or have a child with a Norwegian citizen, Brits who arrived before Brexit and those who have worked in Norway for a few years.

Advertisement

Norwegian and all EU/EEA nationals do not need to pay tuition fees to study in Norway.

The Norwegian government also has yet to make plans to introduce scholarship schemes for non-EEA nationals.

Free tuition is one factor in extremely competitive admission to a Norwegian university.

The immigration rules

Non-EEA/EU citizens must apply for a study permit to live in Norway while they study. They will need to obtain this after receiving an offer to study.

The permit comes with an application fee (for over 18s). You will also need to prove that you have the funds to live on during your time in Norway. These funds can be through loans or your own income. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration has an overview of the rules that apply on its website.

Students from the EEA will need to register with the Norwegian police if they are going to live in and study in the country. They will need to have been admitted onto a course. Registration is free and comes with a certificate.

Working while you study

You can work while you study. When granted a study permit, you can work up to 20 hours per week alongside your studies.

Those from the EU/EEA/EFTA can work even more, and can work up to 50 percent of full-time hours. The work can also be remote, but you cannot be self-employed or run your own business in Norway.

The hours you work can be increased during the holidays though.

READ MORE: Can you work on a Norwegian study permit?