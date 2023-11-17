Reader question: Can I take a English-speaking degree in Norway?
Free tuition is one of the many things that attracts students to Norway, along with the wide array of disciplines to study. Plenty of degree programmes are also offered in English.
Norway is home to both public and private universities. At private universities, all students are expected to pay fees. Meanwhile, all students hailing from EEA counties can study for free at public universities.
Non-EEA students are required to pay tuition at all institutions, with a few exceptions.
Once your studies are finished, Norway also has a jobseeker's visa, which allows you to get onto the career ladder after your degree.
Typically, to take a degree in Norway, you will need to pass a language test at B2 or C1 level in speaking, reading, writing and oral to be admitted.
Fortunately, there are a large number of English language degrees available, too. Study in Norway has a full overview of the study programmes available in English on its website.
The bad news for those hoping to get their bachelor's is that the majority of degrees offered in English are at the master's level. Of the 358 courses currently listed, only around 20 are at the bachelor level.
When applying to study in Norway, you will need to do so through the Norwegian Universities and Colleges Admission Service (NUCAS). Application deadlines are typically on April 15th, and students find out whether they have been admitted to their course on July 20th.
Students will need to meet English language requirements to be admitted onto an English language course.
Students who have a complete or incomplete undergraduate degree in English language and literature with courses in English language and literature that are equivalent to minimum of 60 ECTS (The European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System) meet the requirements.
As do those who have completed a minimum of one year of upper secondary school or one year of university studies taught in English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Great Britain or the USA.
Those who already have a master's degree that was taught in English are also exempt.
For those who don't meet the requirements must document their English proficiency by passing one of the following language tests.
- English (140 hours) from Norwegian upper secondary school: written and oral exam.
- TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) with a minimum score of 60 points from TOEFL iBT / TOEFL iBT Home Edition or
- 500 points from TOEFL PBT.
- IELTS (International English Language Testing Service) Academic test / Online academic test with a minimum score of 5.0
- Cambridge ESOL Examinations: First Certificate in English
- Cambridge ESOL Examinations: Certificate in Advanced English
- Cambridge ESOL Examinations: Certificate of Proficiency in English
- Pearson PTE Academic with an overall score of 51 on PTE Academic / PTE Academic Online
- The European language certificate (telc): English B2
- The European language certificate (telc): English B2-C1 University
- The European language certificate (telc): all English certificates at C1-level.
