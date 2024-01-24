Can you work on a Norwegian study permit?

Advertisement

Norway is an incredibly attractive country to study in due to the number of master’s courses offered in English and the fact that students from certain countries aren’t charged tuition at all.

When you apply for a study permit, you will already need to have been admitted onto a course. To be granted a permit, you must also document that you have at least 137,907 kroner to live on during the academic year.

This can be student loans or other money, but you can also document this with a part-time job offer.

Given how expensive Norway is to live in, many will need some way to try and raise extra funds while in the country. Luckily, those on student visas can work while they live in Norway.

If you wish to work on your student permit, there is nothing special you need to do. You wouldn’t have to apply for a separate work permit, for example.

When granted a study permit, you can work up to 20 hours per week alongside your studies.

Those from the EU/EEA/EFTA are able to work even more, and can work up to 50 percent. This will be a bit of a kicker to students from outside of these countries as they are required to pay tuition to study in Norway.

Advertisement

The work can also be remote, but you cannot be self-employed or run your own business in Norway.

During the holidays you can work full-time hours. This means you can take on a summer internship to boost your career prospects when you graduate. It also means that you can take on extra work to try and save up money for the next academic year.

Some students in Norway will have the opportunity to work full-time during term time. They can do so if it the work is part of their education plan. Before undertaking such work, the student must clear this with the UDI.

If a student does work too much, the UDI can decide to revoke the education permit.

Should you wish to continue studying in Norway after you complete your course, education permit holders will need to reapply for the right to work part-time.