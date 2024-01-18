LATEST: How travel in Norway is disrupted by weather on Thursday

Advertisement

Issues with train traffic and delays in eastern Norway continued on Thursday after a snowstorm caused chaos on Wednesday.

Network rail operator Bane Nor said that despite working throughout the night some issues could still be expected by travellers on Thursday.

“We have worked throughout the night and are still working to remove the snow. All the trains will have the opportunity to run, but there will be some delays and adjustments today as well,” Mari Rjaanes, the press officer for Bane Nor, told NTB on Thursday morning.

Bane Nor has an overview of affected rail lines on its website. More specific details on how individual services are affected can be found on the Vy, Flytoget, SJ, and Go-Ahead websites.

Several departures on Flytoget’s airport train were cancelled on Thursday morning. However, services were set to operate normally in the afternoon.

Go-Ahead warned of multiple cancellations and adjustments between Oslo and Stavanger on Thursday. Vy has encouraged travellers to check the app or its website before travelling.

Train travel in eastern Norway is expected to clear up throughout the day.

Travellers in Oslo were asked by public transport firm Ruter to allow plenty of time for journeys and that delays and cancellations would continue on Thursday.

T-bane line 1 was cancelled between Stortinget and Holmenkollen due to weather conditions, with a bus and taxi replacement service in place.

Tram lines 11, 12, 13, and 19 would also see cancellations during the day due to a shortage of carriages.

Several buses were damaged on Wednesday due to minor collisions, meaning Ruter’s fleet was slightly depleted.

A yellow snow warning is in place for western Norway, and travellers have been warned that journeys could be disrupted if the forecasted weather arrives.

Motorists have been asked to stay off the roads should the weather arrive.

“Yes, we would recommend people to leave the car parked if they do not have to drive,” Andreas Herland told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Airports in western Norway experienced some delays due to the snow. However, airport operator Avinor said that it expected things to run smoothly.

“It’s winter, and there are some delays, but it’s actually going quite well. There is full speed with ploughing,” Cathrine Framholt told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Bergen Airport said that it would close its runways at several intervals on Thursday in order for the runways to be cleared.

“This is a day where there will probably be stops throughout the day. At the same time, there will be flights. We are well prepared,” operations manager Øystein Skaar told regional publication Bergens Tidende.

Avinor has an overview of all departures from Stavanger Sola and Bergen on its website.

Wednesday saw Avinor close the airspace above Oslo for three hours due to poor visibility.