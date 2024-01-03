Norway braces for extreme cold snap

Advertisement

As the snowstorm that caused chaos in southern Norway ends, the country will see a cold snap that could see record-low temperatures.

On Saturday, temperatures between- 20c and- 25c are forecasted in Oslo. The forecasted temperatures mean it will be the coldest the capital has been for 44 years.

“The last time it was this cold in Oslo in January was January 1st 1979. Then -24.4c was measured at Blindern,” climate researcher Elin Lundstad at the Meteorological Institute told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Oslo was -26c in 1942. The last time temperatures dipped below -20c in Oslo was in 2010.

The cold weather is the result of high pressure from the east and icy air masses from Siberia covering Norway and Scandinavia.

Below you can see a forecast for eastern and southern Norway.

Blir det rekordkulde? Kaldest blir det fra torsdag til lørdag🌡️ Noen steder på Østlandet kan få svært lave temperaturer. Skydekke vil bli avgjørende for hvor lav temperaturen blir ❄️ Sist det var -20 grader på Blindern i Oslo var i 2010, og rekorden på -26,0 er fra 1941😱 pic.twitter.com/zrgbwdpGyV — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) January 3, 2024

The airmasses first hit Norway on Tuesday, and temperatures of -35.5c were recorded in the far north of Norway.

Temperatures in the region could drop to -40c as the week progresses. The valley areas of eastern Norway will also see extreme cold, with it being as cold as -30c in some areas.

The rest of the east and large parts of Trøndelag county, in central Norway, will have temperatures of between -15c to -20c.

The coastal areas in western and southern Norway are expected to escape the worst of the low temperatures, with forecasts of around -5c.

Tips for staying warm

The first tip many will give you is to use layers effectively.

There are three primary layers you should consider when it comes to cold weather. First is the base layer. This should fit quite snugly to your skin and have synthetic or natural materials that wick sweat away from your body to keep you dry and warm.

The mid-layer acts as insulation to help you retain body heat. Fleeces and lightweight jackets typically make up this layer. The lighter, the better.

Then finally, there is the outer layer to keep the elements off you. The outer layer should ideally be windproof and waterproof.

Wool or fleece are conspired the best materials for staying warm, and gloves, hats and scarves are essential for the cold.

