Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in southern Norway

Challenging conditions have been reported in several areas across southern Norway, with a snowstorm on Monday affecting roads and public transport.

Norway’s Public Roads Administration has warned of difficult driving conditions following Monday’s snowstorm.

Problems with the roads meant that workers in some parts of southern Norway were asked to consider working from home on Tuesday, and several municipalities set up crisis staff to deal with issues on the roads.

Those travelling by car in southern Norway were reminded to travel with a shovel, warm clothes, and extra food and drink in case they become stranded.

The E6 road towards Oslo was closed at Ås in the early hours of Tuesday before reopening before 9am. The road was closed to be cleared after an accident.

Rail traffic has also been affected, with the Vestfold Railway closed between Holmenstrand and Tøsnberg. National nail network operator Bane Nor said it would issue an update at midday. The closure affects several important lines in and out of Oslo.

The Arendal Railway between Nelaug and Arendal was also closed on Tuesday.

In Oslo, public transport firm Ruter has asked passengers to allow lots of extra time for their journeys and to expect delays and cancellations.

Issues are expected to persist on Tuesday after travel in the capital was heavily affected on Monday. Ruter said the aftermath of snow and travel problems on Monday was enough to cause issues on Tuesday.

“It is simply the aftermath of yesterday. Our request to customers is to plan plenty of time and to keep up-to-date through the travel planner,” press officer Gro Janborg from Ruter told Norwegian newswire NTB.

A lack of buses and insufficient road ploughing have led to issues on several routes.

In addition to delays, the 62,64 and 65 services are cancelled. The 100 and 110 routes are subject to detours. Lines 24 and 70 will run less frequently. The number 11 tram from Kjelsås will be in service as a bus for tram replacement.

Ruter said that the issues would begin to ease throughout the day as there was no snow forecast for the capital.

While the capital will remain clear, an orange weather warning for snow is still in place for large parts of southern Norway.