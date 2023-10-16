How to dress for the cold weather in Norway

Advertisement

Given much of the country lies above the Arctic Circle, it is no surprise that Norway is just as known for its cold weather as its stunning natural landscapes.

The cold, which means temperatures regularly dipping into the minuses and as low as -25c, can put many off. Many who choose to move to the country also commonly say that moving to Norway has taught them how to dress again.

The reason for this is that the only way to stay warm during the winter months is to know how to dress for the weather appropriately.

Layering up

The first tip many will give you is to use layers effectively. It may sound straightforward, but layering up is effective for staying warm and can help prevent you from overheating when doing sports or moving from outside to inside.

While overheating may not sound like an issue in the height of winter, it can happen. After that, you can catch a nasty chill as cold air meets the sweat from being too hot.

There are three primary layers you should consider when it comes to cold weather. First is the base layer. This should fit quite snugly to your skin and have synthetic or natural materials that wick sweat away from your body to keep you dry and warm.

The mid-layer acts as insulation to help you retain body heat. Fleeces and lightweight jackets typically make up this layer. The lighter, the better.

Then finally, there is the outer layer to keep the elements off you. The outer layer should ideally be windproof and waterproof.

Layering is coupled with accessories like a hat, gloves and a scarf. Gloves are essential in the cold weather.

Using the right materials

For the innermost layer, wool is the most important. Wool socks and underwear are important, as are woollen base layers. The closer the wool is to the skin, the better.

Materials like cotton and viscose should, generally, be avoided. That is because those two materials are the coldest.

Given how expensive wool is, it may be impossible to wear all wool. Therefore, if you are on a budget, you should prioritise wool underwear and thermals over woollen mid-layers. For the mid-layer, you can opt for a cheaper alternative, such as fleece.

Materials that help to create an air of layer are helpful for outer layers. That is why bubble or puffer jackets are so popular.

If it’s really cold, or you will be out in nature – it will be worth investing in a pair of weatherproof trousers. These can either come insulated or uninsulated. The choice is up to you, but for plenty of activities, uninsulated will be best – especially if you have woollen base layers.

Waterproof trousers will stop you from soaking through and subsequently getting cold if you are going to be up to your ankles or knees in snow.

Footwear

Shoes that allow a bit of moisture through can be considered better for the cold than super-tight footwear. Footwear like snow boots are a good option, especially if you will be heading outdoors.

Given the snow and ice in Norway, it may be worth weighing up whether you will want to invest in a pair of spikes for your shoes. They are available in a variety of different stores, but generally must be taken off when heading inside.