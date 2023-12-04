How fees have affected foreign student numbers at Norwegian universities

Advertisement

Norway, which is generally renowned for its high-quality education system, has long been a magnet for international students seeking top-tier and tuition-free education.

However, the Scandinavian country introduced tuition fees for some students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland in the autumn of 2023.

At the University of Stavanger (UiS), international students are now required to pay tuition fees ranging from 150,000 to 180,000 kroner for a single academic year.

Meanwhile, at the Oslo Metropolitan University (Oslo Met), the financial burden on these students is even higher, with fees ranging from 180,000 to 370,000 kroner per year.

This decision has raised concerns about its potential impact on the influx of foreign students and Norway's ability to continue attracting talented young people from different walks of life.

The Local has collected the latest figures on foreign student admissions – with foreign students as a category being defined as those who are not citizens of the country in which they are enrolled and where the data are collected (in this case, Norway) – from the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills.

Bachelor's program foreign student admissions

In 2023, there were 1,644 foreign students admitted to bachelor's programs in Norway. This marks a decrease of 85 students compared to the previous year. The reason for the seemingly small decline is the low number of bachelor degrees offered in English.

Of the 358 university courses currently taught in English, only around 20 are at the bachelor level. All students at private universities in Norway are required to pay fees, regardless of nationality.

The decline can be observed across various categories of universities:

Universities: A decline of 2 students to 974

Specialised universities: A decline of 10 students to 59

State university colleges/universities of applied sciences: A decline of 9 students to 84.

Private specialised universities: A decline of 57 students to 416

Private university colleges/universities of applied sciences: A decline of 7 students to 111

Master's program foreign student admissions

The drop in foreign student admissions is even more pronounced at the master's level. In 2023, there were 2,133 foreign students admitted to master's programs in Norway, representing a significant reduction of 1,364 students compared to the previous year. The larger drop off is due to the larger number of courses available to prospective students.

This decline is also evident across various categories of universities:

Universities: A decline of 1,114 students to 1,641

Specialised universities: A decline of 58 students to 173

State university colleges/universities of applied sciences: A decline of 144 students to 105

Private specialised universities: A decline of 41 students to 188

Private university colleges/universities of applied sciences: A decline of 3 students to 36

The broader implications of Norway's new approach to tuitions

The decline in foreign student admissions raises questions about the broader implications of Norway's tuition fee policy.

International students have enriched Norwegian universities with diverse perspectives, contributed to local economies, and fostered cultural exchange.

As Arnhild Leer-Helgesen, an associate professor in Global Development Studies at the University of Agder and the head of the Norwegian Association for Development Research, said to the Panoramanyheter newspaper: "The presence of international students has notably enhanced the quality of education. Introducing tuition fees will likely result in the entire academic community losing valuable knowledge, diverse perspectives, and the opportunity to foster a more inclusive worldview."

The decline in master's program admissions for the autumn of 2023 is particularly accentuated, with 1,114 fewer students choosing Norway for their postgraduate education in 2023. This is a notable loss for the country in terms of talent and research.

As Norway navigates this shift in its higher education landscape, it remains to be seen how its new tuition policy will impact its reputation as a welcoming destination for foreign students, as well as the country's academic community.