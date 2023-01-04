Who can study for free in Norway in 2023?

Up until the beginning of this year, public universities in Norway didn't charge students tuition fees, regardless of the student's country of origin.

However, this changed at the turn of the new year, and some international students will have to pay fees, whereas others won't.

This is because the government's budget for 2023 introduced fees for certain international students to try and save money for other areas.

From the autumn of 2023, students from outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland will begin paying tuition fees.

Exchange students and those from the EU/EEA and Switzerland will receive free tuition in Norway. Therefore if you want to conduct some of your studies in Norway, one way around the fees could be doing an exchange programme.

Another caveat is that if you were already enrolled and studying at a Norwegian university before 2023, you will not need to pay fees next academic year.

This means that those from outside the EEA already at Norwegian universities can finish their current courses without paying fees.

However, if you decide to do a masters in Norway after finishing your current degree, you will need to pay fees for the master's.

Those who decide to study at private universities in Norway, such as BI Norwegian Business School, will have to pay tuition regardless of where they are from or when they plan on studying in Norway.

How much will it cost to study in Norway?

It will be up to the universities rather than the government to set tuition fees. This is because the fees are supposed to cover the cost of the course rather than generate profit and income.

While the government will not set fees, it has estimated how much they will cost international students who will be required to pay tuition.

State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that a study place would cost around 130,000 kroner per month.

Still, students could end up paying more or less, depending on the educational institution.