The most unmissable events in Norway in 2024

Polar Night Marathon, Tromsø – January 9th

The most interesting marathon in the world will take place early into the new year. The race is the largest winter race in Norway and attracts 2,000 runners from around the globe. This race is unique because it takes place during the period with the winter night, meaning that the sun will not be visible.

Despite the race beginning at midday, it may even be possible for runners and spectators to see the Northern Lights during the race.

Launch of Bodø 2024, the European Capital of Culture – February

Life above the Arctic Circle in Norway will see an exciting start in 2024. On February 3rd, the opening ceremony for Bodø 2024, the European Capital of Culture will be held. The ceremony will be held on a floating stage in the city's harbour.

More than 1,000 cultural events are planned for 2024 in Bodø, meaning something exciting is guaranteed whenever you visit.

Sami week, Tromsø – February 5th

Tromsø will host its annual Sami week between February 5th and February 11th. The celebration will showcase Sami traditions and culture, and events such as reindeer races and arts and crafts markets can be expected.

February 6th is also Sami Day in Norway.

Bergen Seafood Festival, Bergen – February 17th

Norway is home to some of the best seafood in the world, and much of that seafood can be found in the seas surrounding the picturesque city of Bergen on the country's west coast.

Events will be held across the city between February 12th and February 17th. The headline will be the transformation of Bergen's famous seafood market into a family-friendly food festival venue on February 17th.

Holmenkollen Ski Festival, Oslo – February 29th

It won't just be the residents of northern Norway who will enjoy a stellar start to 2024. Thousands will make their way to Oslo's winter sports mecca at Holmenkollen between February 29th and March 10th.

Both FIS World Cup and ski jumping events will be held at the ski festival, known for its lively festival.

Kosmorama International Film Festival, Trondheim – March 4th

Trondheim's international film festival will celebrate its 20th year in 2024. More than 80 films from all over the world will be shown during the festival, which runs from March 4th until March 10th.

Stavanger Wine Festival – March 13th

For three days, starting March 13th, wine lovers in Stavanger will be able to enjoy the annual wine festival. The showcase of all things grapes will include multiple wine tastings at restaurants across the city. Many of the events require tickets, so it's best to book ahead of time.

Maijazz, Stavanger – May 3rd

Maijazz is one of Norway's largest jazz festivals, and five days of festivities between May 3rd and May 8th will see international stars share the stage with national and local acts.

Tickets are available for the festival, which has been running since 1989.

Constitution Day, May 17th

It doesn't matter where you are in the country. May 17th promises to be a special day across Norway.

The country's national day will see the public dressed in folk costumes and attended parades with marching bands.

Oslo is set to have the largest parade, which makes its way up Karl Johan Street to the Royal Palace.

Bergen International Festival – May 22nd

The Bergen International Festival sees artists from all disciplines descend upon Bergen for two weeks from May 22nd to June 5th for a celebration of music, theatre, dance, opera and visual art.

Across the two weeks, more than 150 different events will be held.

National Music Day, Oslo – June 1st

Norway's capital will be transformed with over 30 outdoor stages spread across Oslo. More than 50 stages and 500 artists spread across the capital.

More information on the event will be published closer to the date.

Nidaros Blues, June 20th

International stars, local acts and Norwegian artists will meet for the 25th edition of the Nidaros Blues Festival.

The festival commences on June 20th and ends on June 23rd. Tickets are already available, and more artists will be announced as the festival draws closer.

Oslo Pride Festival, June 21st

Norway's largest LGBT+ Pride event will be held in the capital between June 21st and June 29th. The festival will last nine days and consist of concerts, lectures, films, art exhibitions and, of course, the famous parade.

More information on the event can be found on the organisation's website.

Gladmat Food Festival, Stavanger – July 26th

Stavanger may rival Trondheim and Oslo for the title of the foodie capital of Norway as it will follow up its wine festival with a food festival.

More than 250,000 people visit the festival yearly to sample the best the Stavanger region offers.

A brewery festival, live music, street food and events featuring celebrity chefs are all planned for 2024.

Beyond the Gates, Bergen – July 31st

Beyond the Gates is the go-to festival for black metal and heavy metal fans. The festival will begin at the end of July and run until August 3rd. Tickets are already on sale but are selling out.

Concerts will be held across four fantastic venues in the city on the west coast.

Trøndelag Food Festival, Trondheim – August 1st

Trondheim's food scene has received much recognition in recent years thanks to its Michelin-starred restaurants.

The food festival in 2024 will run alongside St. Olav's festival and feature the best food central Norway offers. The event runs from August 1st until August 3rd.

Findings Festival, Oslo – August (TBC)

Findings Festival has established itself as the number-one electronic music festival in Norway since its first edition in 2014.

The festival is held over two days at Oslo's Bislett Stadion. Some of the biggest global and Norwegian electronic music acts will perform at the festival.

More information will be announced at a later date.

By:larm, Oslo – September (TBC)

Attention will turn to emerging artists from Norway and around the globe for this festival. The showcase of new and emerging talents includes lectures, seminars and debates. Billie Eilish, AURORA, Lewis Capaldi, Karpe, Sigrid, and Röyksopp are some of the acts to have played at By;Alarm before.

More information will be released at a later date.

Bergen International Film Festival – October (TBC)

The celebration of film, the one with the broadest scope in Norway, will be held at several venues throughout the city.

Films will be shown at Bergen Kino, USF and Det Akademiske Kvarter. Tickets for films can be bought from the film festival's website.

As with many of the events planned for later in the year, more details will be released at a later date.

Christmas markets, nationwide – November and December

November sees the opening of several annual spellbinding Christmas markets across the country. Every big town in Norway will have its own event.

Many of the markets feature traditional foods, historical traditions, ice skating rinks and plenty of seasonal cheer.