Ten of Norway's best and most-loved Christmas markets to visit in 2023

Jul i Vinterland, Spikersuppa, Oslo 11th November – December 31st

Located bang in the heart of Oslo, surrounding the Spikersuppa skating rink, near Oslo's main shopping street, Karl Johan Street is Jul I Vinterland or Winter Wonderland Oslo.

If you are planning a trip to Oslo soon, you can combine this one with plenty of sightseeing.

Among the main attractions are the ice skating rink and Ferris wheel. In addition to those and the market stalls, there are plenty of open fires where you can gather around and soak up the atmosphere.

Below you can see a video of Winter Wonderland Oslo.

Norwegian Museum of Cultural History's annual Christmas fair, the first two weekends in December

One of the most unique Christmas experiences in Norway is the annual fair at the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History on the west side of Oslo.

Visitors can browse stalls while taking in the many exhibitions and Norwegian Christmas traditions through history on display.

Houses from different periods will also be decorated for Christmas in the style of the time, and there will be family shows and carol concerts.

Obos members can go for free on December 2nd. They can bring up to four members with them, too.

Adult tickets cost 180 kroner, and children under 18 go for free. There are a number of discounts for pensioners and students.

Pictures from the Christmas market are available below.

Bergen Christmas Market, December 1st - December 12th

In the super central location of Festplassen in the heart of Bergen is the city's annual Christmas market. The market will feature a Ferris wheel and horse carousel. If those aren't enough, the large Christmas tree will help create a holiday atmosphere.

Those in Bergen should remember to check out the nearby gingerbread village, which is the world's largest and will be open by the time the Christmas market is open.

Kristiansand Christmas Market, November 25th- December 22nd

The Christmas market in Kristiansand, southern Norway, takes inspiration from European Christmas markets and opens in late November.

You'll also be able to test your skills in the nearby ice rink and give kakemann, a traditional local Christmas cookie, a go.

Julebyen Egersund, two sets of dates in December

The exceedingly popular Christmas market in Egersund, near Stavanger, will be open to the public between December 7th and December 10th and then December 14th and December 17th.

The Christmas market in Egersund takes inspiration from British and German markets. The town centre will be turned into a "Christmas town", which will host a number of performances, concerts and stalls.

Egersund has long been considered one of Norway's favourite Christmas destinations.

You can see the Christmas market in Egersund below.

Hadeland Glassverk, October 28th – December 23rd

This is perhaps one for those looking for something slightly different from their Christmas market experience, with marginally more left-field activities such as hand-blowing your own Christmas baubles.

The activities at Hadeland include Norway's largest indoor Christmas market, ten other shops, five restaurants, and an art gallery.

Christmas market in Trondheim, December 3rd – December 20th

Plenty of things help Trondheim feel like a cosy Christmas town, and the market is just the cherry on top.

The city's Christmas market will host local farmers, food producers and craftspeople. The market is unique for its large Lavvo tents (the traditional dwellings of the Sami people), which feature a café and an indoor stage.

A steady stream of musical performances and children's shows can be expected on the stage.

Tromsø Christmas Town, December 1st - December 22nd

The Arctic capital of Norway will host its Christmas town once again this year. The streets will be lit with Christmas lights, and there will be a Christmas market, Ferris wheel and ice skating rink by the harbour.

Christmas market in Røros, December 7th – December 10th

The town that inspired Frozen should be the perfect place to enjoy some winter cheer. The town, famous for its wooden housing, features a number of craft shops and cosy cafes.

The Christmas market at the UNESCO World Heritage site, close to the Swedish border, is just as charming as the town itself.

Below you can see the streets of Røros during the Christmas market

Christmas market in Lillehammer, December 2nd and 3rd – December 9th and 10th

The Maihaugen open-air museum hosts a Christmas market on the first weekend of December, and visitors will be able to learn how Christmas was celebrated in the Middle Ages.

There will also be a number of stalls selling local crafts, Christmas decorations and food products.

Lillehammer's town centre will also have its own Christmas market.