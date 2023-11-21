Five things you need to do when you first move to Norway

Advertisement

Norway is quite an attractive destination for international citizens.

The high quality of life, good average wages, beautiful landscapes, and strong sense of community draw in tens of thousands of foreigners each year.

However, if you’re considering making the move – or have just transferred to Norway – know that planning ahead can go a long way to ensure a smooth transition.

In this guide, we compiled some of the most essential things you’ll likely need to do once you relocate.

Registering, getting a residence permit, and securing an identification number

If you're a European Union (EU) or a European Economic Area (EEA) national, you will need to register with the local police upon arrival to Norway for stays longer than three months.

On the other hand, if you're not from an EU or EEA country, you'll need a residence permit. You can apply through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) website, but note that this process should be initiated well before your move, as it can be complex, depending on your circumstances, such as your country of origin.

Once in Norway, you’ll also need to register with the National Population Register in order to get an identification number.

ID numbers come in the form of either a personnummer or fødselsnummer (National Identity Number) or a D-number.

People are generally issued a D-number by the tax authority when they first move to Norway. If you plan to stay in the country longer than six months, then you will need a National Identity Number (also issued by the Tax Administration).

An identity number is crucial for accessing public services, opening bank accounts, and employment.

Enroling in health insurance

Norway offers public health care to all its residents, including immigrants and refugees who lawfully reside in the country.

You should register with a general practitioner (GP) once you get your ID number.

Furthermore, EU/EEA citizens are generally advised to obtain a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) before moving.

You can find out all the details you need to know about how Norway's health insurance scheme works and the common problems foreigners face in The Local's guide on the topic.

Opening a bank account and getting a local SIM card/mobile plan

A local bank account is essential for daily transactions. You’ll likely need your Norwegian ID number and a residential address in Norway to open one.

Some banks might require a face-to-face meeting, so schedule this in advance.

Some of the more prominent banks in Norway are DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank, and SpareBank 1 – but you can find a host of other banks to choose from.

When choosing a bank, make sure to compare fees, application processing times, and ask if they offer online banking services in English.

We have put together a guide with everything you need to know when it comes to opening a bank account in Norway, so feel free to check it out if this is something you’re particularly concerned about.

Moving on, know that a local SIM card will help you stay connected. There are several providers to choose from, offering various packages.

You'll typically need a Norwegian ID number and bank account to get a phone contract. If you are ordering a plan online, you'll probably need BankID or Vipps, a mobile payment service, to verify your identity.

Finding the right accommodation

Start by researching the housing market in the area you're moving to. Websites like Finn.no, Norway’s largest online marketplace, are popular for finding rentals.

For starters, consider the proximity to your workplace, public transportation, grocery stores, and schools.

It's a good idea to familiarise yourself with the various types of accommodations available in Norway, including apartments, detached houses, and shared housing.

Each offers different advantages and drawbacks depending on your lifestyle and family size.

It's equally important to recognise that rental prices in Norway can vary significantly. Factors such as location, size, and property quality play a crucial role in determining the rent, with urban areas, such as Oslo and Bergen, tending to be more expensive.

When it comes to lease agreements in Norway, it's vital to understand their terms and conditions. It's important to know the rules regarding deposits, utilities, and maintenance responsibilities that come with renting a property.

After identifying potential properties, always schedule viewings to personally inspect them.

Learn the Norwegian language

While many Norwegians speak English, learning Norwegian can help with integration and everyday life, as mastering the language can enrich your understanding of the local culture and open doors to new friendships.

The Local also has an explainer on why it's a good idea to learn Norwegian even if you don't need it for work - so make sure to take a look if you're on the fence when it comes to starting a Norwegian language course (hint: you definitely should).