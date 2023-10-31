The key Norwegian vocab you need to understand rental ads

Advertisement

Understanding the key vocab related to renting and real estate in Norway will significantly enhance your ability to browse and negotiate rental agreements in the country.

Before signing any lease, make sure to carefully read and comprehend the terms and conditions of the rental agreement.

READ MORE: Five essential words you need when renting a home in Norway

If you find it too challenging due to the language barrier, consult a local friend or colleague so that you can navigate the rental process with confidence.

However, having a solid understanding of the basic vocabulary can go a long way, and you should be able to understand the key elements of a rental ad once you have your husleie or månedsleie (rent / monthly rent), depositum (security deposit), and fellesutgifter (shared expenses) sorted.

The key information on rental ads: Månedsleie, depositum, inkluderer...



If you're starting your search on Finn.no, Norway's largest online marketplace, your first step will be to locate the bolig til leie (rental properties) section.

After you've set up your filters to adequately reflect your budget and area of interest, the platform will display suitable rental ads.

The critical information in each rental ad will usually be the number followings månedsleie (monthly rent) and depositum (security deposit).

You'll also want to look at what is included in the rent (inkluderer / inkludert) and what isn't.

For example, TV and Internet, as well as some utilities, may be included in the rent.

Advertisement

Other important information: Primærrom, boligtype, soverom, etasje, leieperiode...

Moving on, you'll likely encounter other, often equally important information.

The primærrom area will indicate how much actual living space you should expect in the rental property (without, for example, storage space). Under boligtype (property type), you'll find the type of rental property, such as a rom i bofellesskap (a room in a shared flat).

If you're wondering how many bedrooms the rental unit has, look at the soverom (bedroom) section, while information on the floor on which the unit is located can be found under etasje (floor).

Lastly, you should always check the rental period, found under leieperiode.

Advertisement

Going beyond the numbers

Once you're finished going through the key numbers, always read the longer description (beskrivelse) that usually provides a more detailed overview of the rental unit, along with more information on the utilities and cost distribution, as well as public transport options.

Go through the facilities (fasiliteter), as this is where you'll usually find information on whether the unit is furnished (møblert), whether it has a balcony (balkong/terrasse), whether it has a nice view (utsikt), parking (parkering), and much more.

By reviewing several rental ads, you can build confidence in understanding Norwegian rental terminology while effectively comparing the pros and cons of various listings. This will also help you identify pet-friendly options, assess inclusions in rent, and seize any special offers that may align with your preferences or budget.

Advertisement

Other useful terms and phrases:

Bolig: Housing, used to describe any type of residential property.

Leilighet: An apartment.

Hybel: A smaller, often single-room apartment or studio. Suitable for students.

Hus: House, usually a larger standalone home suitable for families.

Bad: The bathroom.

Stue: The living room or lounge area in a property.

Kjøkken: The kitchen.

Utleier: The landlord or property owner.

Møbler: Furniture. If a property is møblert, it is furnished, meaning it comes with furniture.

Korttidsleie: Short-term rental.

Langtidsleie: Long-term rental.

Husdyr tillatt: Pets allowed. If you have pets, this is a crucial detail to look for in rental ads.