Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

IMMIGRATION

Have long waiting times for Norwegian residence improved? 

The Local reported on exceptionally long waiting times for Norwegian residence earlier this year, with some applicants left waiting up to 18 months to have their cases processed. Six months later, has the situation improved? 

Published: 27 October 2022 15:47 CEST
Pictured is a Norwegian flag.
Earlier this year, The Local reported on long waiting times for Norwegian residence. So have they improved since? Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Mikita Karasiou on Unsplash

Earlier this year, several foreign residents and applicants for residence in Norway contacted The Local with concerns over long waiting times. 

In some cases, applicants were left waiting more than 18 months for their application to be processed, while others said that their waiting time provided by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) increased month on month. 

The UDI told The Local that the long waiting times were due to Covid-19, pandemic border rules and the adoption of dual citizenship in 2020 creating a backlog.

In addition, a change in how applications were processed meant that some older applications were pushed to the back of the queue, with those from this year being prioritised

READ MORE: Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process

Karl Erik Sjøholt, director of the managed migration department at the UDI, told The Local that the pandemic was still affecting waiting times. 

“There are several reasons for how applications are processed now. The situation with the coronavirus made it difficult for UDI to process applications from EU citizens and their family members within six months. Further, we have received a larger number of applications in 2022 than expected, which is also believed to be a consequence of the pandemic,” he explained.

So, how has the situation developed over the last six months?

The good news is that the figures indicate that waiting times have decreased significantly since The Local contacted the directorate over long waiting times. 

At the end of March, the median waiting time for a family immigration permit to join a partner, spouse or family member was 174 days. In the six months since, the median waiting time has decreased by 30 days to 144. 

However, as this is a median, some cases will take significantly longer, while others will be processed much quicker. The difference in time will typically depend on the circumstances surrounding the application. 

Work permits saw a significant decrease in waiting times, falling from 99 to 50 days to process an application between the end of March and September. Visas to study in Norway saw the most considerable change in waiting times. As of September, the median waiting time for a study residence permit dropped by over half to 64 days. 

Still a significant backlog from 2021

It wasn’t all good news, however. The figures provided to The Local show that there were still just under 3,000 applications from 2021 that were yet to be processed. This means that thousands of applicants still face exceptionally long waiting times similar to the ones The Local reported on in April. 

The overwhelming majority of those still waiting a decision for an application submitted in 2021 were for family immigration permits. As of September 30th, some 2,707 applications for a family immigration permit were still waiting to be processed. The number of cases from 2021 waiting to be processed makes up a significant proportion of the 6,469 family immigration applications still awaiting a decision at the end of September. 

In total, over 10,000 applications had yet to receive a decision at the end of September. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

IMMIGRATION

How long does it take for EU citizens in Norway to get an appointment for permanent residence? 

Recently, EU citizens have struggled with long-waiting times or a lack of available police appointments as part of their application for permanent residence in Norway. 

Published: 13 October 2022 13:21 CEST
How long does it take for EU citizens in Norway to get an appointment for permanent residence? 

If you have stayed in Norway as an EU/EEA national for at least five years, you can apply for a permanent right of residence. 

As the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) points out on its website, this entitles you to stay and work in Norway indefinitely, and your family members may also be eligible.

When applying for permanent residence, the applicant will gather the necessary documents, fill out the online application form and then book an appointment with their local police district. 

In late September, a reader of The Local, an EU citizen living in Bergen, got in touch telling us there were no available police appointments in Bergen when applying for permanent residence. 

The applicant said that after clicking on the option that should offer an appointment time, the site responded with a message that said that there were no available times and that the user should visit the site at a later point in time to see if any time slots have opened up.

Section head Ingrid Dagestad at the National Police Directorate provided The Local with an overview of waiting times for appointment slots. The estimates were based on data from August, with waiting times ranging between two days and nine weeks depending on where one lived. 

Below you can see an overview of the waiting times provided to The Local. 

  • Oslo Police District: eight weeks
  • Eastern Police District: 55-98 days
  • Innlandet Police District: one-seven weeks
  • Southeastern Police District: 5 and a half weeks
  • Agder Police District: three weeks
  • Southwestern Police District: nine weeks
  • Western Police District: five weeks
  • Møre og Romsdal Police District: three-four weeks
  • Trøndelag Police District: nine weeks
  • Nordland Police District: three-five weeks
  • Troms Police District: three weeks
  • Finnmark Police District: two days

After the appointment, the police will then process the application and may forward it on to the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI). You can find an overview of police processing times here

Long waiting times for an appointment have been compounded by lengthy processing times for applications referred to the UDI. 

The UDI has a notable application backlog that formed due to the pandemic, Assistant Director at the UDI, Hanne Brusethaug, told The Local.

Some applications sent from the police to the UDI dating back to June 1st, 2021, are yet to be processed. 

“There are several reasons as to why these applications (applications that the police sent over to the UDI before June 1st, 2021) are being processed now. Unfortunately, the situation with the coronavirus made it difficult for the UDI to process applications from EU citizens and their family members within six months. 

“Furthermore, we have received a larger number of applications in 2022 than expected, which is also believed to be a consequence of the pandemic,” Brusethaug said. 

Earlier this year, a number of foreign residents contacted The Local over long case processing times at the UDI. In some cases, applicants were left waiting more than 18 months for their case to be processed, while others saw their waiting time provided by the UDI increase month on month. 

READ ALSO: Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process

SHOW COMMENTS