For members
IMMIGRATION
Have long waiting times for Norwegian residence improved?
The Local reported on exceptionally long waiting times for Norwegian residence earlier this year, with some applicants left waiting up to 18 months to have their cases processed. Six months later, has the situation improved?
Published: 27 October 2022 15:47 CEST
Earlier this year, The Local reported on long waiting times for Norwegian residence. So have they improved since? Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Mikita Karasiou on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments