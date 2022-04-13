Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process

Some people applying for residence or citizenship in Norway are facing waiting times of up to 18 months, or longer. So, what is the cause of the long case processing times and what is being done to reduce them? 

Published: 13 April 2022 15:47 CEST
A Norwegian flag.
Applicants for residence in Norway are facing long waiting times to have their applications processed. Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Jacob Thorson on Unsplash

Soon-to-be and existing residents in Norway face increasingly long waiting times to have their applications approved by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

Several international residents have contacted The Local recently about long waiting times to have their residence and citizenship applications processed.

In some cases, applicants are left waiting more than 18 months for their application to be processed, while others have said that the waiting time provided to them by the UDI is increasing almost every month. 

Fatima, a data scientist who has lived in Norway for over five years, said the waiting time to have her permanent residence application processed had increased from 3 months when she applied in October 2021 to 16 months more recently. 

The UDI has said that there were several reasons why waiting times in Norway had increased, such as the pandemic, Covid entry rules implemented throughout 2020 and 2021 and the adoption of dual citizenship. 

“The waiting times for applications for residence permits and citizenship are still affected by the situation in 2020 and 2021 where the work with entry restrictions required a lot of resources, and where both the UDI’s and the police’s work was also affected in different ways by the Corona situation. An important factor was also the opening for dual citizenship from January 2020, which resulted in a large increase in the number of citizenship applications,” Karl Erik Sjøholt, director of residence at the UDI, told The Local. 

Sjøholt added that the UDI hoped that increased automation and more measures to ensure applications are complete when they reach the immigration directorate would help to reduce waiting times. 

In addition, the UDI said it had good dialogue with the police, which handles appointment slots, about waiting times but said it couldn’t control the resources the police have available to work on immigration appointments.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for moving to Norway to be with a partner?

Older applications pushed to the back of the queue

Another reason why waiting times are increasing for some is a change in how the UDI handles applications, which has led to some applicants being pushed to the back of the queue. 

Due to changes with the UDI’s workflow, cases processed in 2022 typically have shorter waiting times than those submitted before this year. One applicant who applied for a family immigration permit in 2021 said they had seen their waiting time increase twice since this change came into force, while someone they knew and who applied in 2022 saw their case processed in just over a month. 

“The new system is unfair, and moreover, they (the UDI) claim they want families to reunite, but the reality is that due to long waiting times, families are splitting, and lovers are breaking up,” The applicant, who didn’t want to be named, claimed when expressing their frustration with the new system. 

Sjøholt said that the new system would lead to faster decisions for all applicants in the long run.

“The aim is to work more efficiently so that, in the long run, all applicants will experience more predictability and get their decisions faster,” the residence director of the UDI explained. 

READ ALSO: Why are British residents’ passports being stamped at Norway’s border?

The applicants and readers who got in touch appear to be among a growing number of people concerned with long waiting times. Last year the Civil Ombudsman received 4,000 complaints from people who believe they had been exposed to injustice or errors from public authorities

The ombudsman noted that it saw an increase in complaints surrounding issues relating to immigration and case processing times. 

‘Difficult’ to say when waiting times will go down

Unfortunately for those facing long queues, the UDI is unsure when waiting times will go down. 

“We believe that automation and other measures- will help to reduce waiting times, but it is difficult to say when. The large number of applications for asylum from Ukrainians makes it more difficult to predict waiting times,” Sjøholt said. 

The lack of clarity on when waiting times will decrease will come as a blow to those affected, such as Fatima, who has been unable to leave the country while her case is processed.

For her, this has meant being unable to travel home after hearing her best friend had passed away or being able to visit her elderly parents. 

“Last week, I lost my closest friend and her two kids, but I couldn’t be with my family because I don’t have my visa. I can’t visit my family. My parents are old and sick. I am so frustrated about my situation, which prevents me from visiting them,” Fatima said.

“I’ve lived, studied and worked in this country without a problem. I am thankful for the opportunities Norway has given me, but this problem is annoying, especially in this century, with modern technology,” she added.

To move to Norway to be with a boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse, some nationals will need to apply for a family immigration permit. Here's what you need to know about the process.

Published: 5 April 2022 13:04 CEST
The family immigration, or family reunification, permit is one of the most common ways for those who want to join their partners in Norway, but who do not have freedom of movement across the Schengen zone, to gain residence. 

Typically, only non-EEA citizens will need to apply for family immigration permits, as those from within the EEA can live and work in Norway freely. 

READ MORE: How many people move to Norway for family reasons, and where do they come from?

Married to somebody with residence in Norway 

Family immigration permits refer to two people in the application process. These are the applicant (the person who wants to move to Norway) and the reference person (the applicant’s partner). 

For those with a Norwegian husband or wife in Norway, there will be an application fee of 10,500 kroner to cover. Both of you will also need to be over 24 too. In addition, you’re marriage or partnership must have been legally entered into

You will also need to plan on living together in Norway, and the marriage must not have been a visa wedding or forced. 

The applicant must also verify their identity and must not be prohibited from entering the Schengen area. 

The reference person (i.e. the partner) must also have an income of at least 287,278 kroner per year before tax. This changes every May. But the salary requirement will not be raised or lowered if it changes after you apply. 

The applicant’s significant other will also not have received any financial assistance from NAV (økonomisk sosialhjelp) in the previous 12 months. 

If your partner isn’t from Norway or the EEA, the reference person will need to hold a valid residence permit. 

Please note that people applying for the family reunification permit to be with their partner will likely have to undergo an interview where visa officers will ask questions about their relationship to determine whether it is legitimate. 

For a checklist of the documents, you need if you are applying for your husband or wife to come and join you in Norway, click here

Fiancés

As with a spouse, you will both need to be at least 24 years old, meet the minimum income requirements, and your relationship be genuine. You must also plan on getting married in Norway within six months. 

You must not be barred from entering the Schengen area and be likely to return home if you do not get married as planned. 

If you get hitched, you must apply for your permit renewal before your current one expires. 

READ ALSO: What paperwork do you need to get married in Norway?

You do not need a family immigration permit to get married in Norway. You just need to be in the country legally for the ceremony to go ahead.  

As with other applications for those with a non-Norwegian or non-EEA national, the reference person will need to hold a valid residence permit. 

Be sure to check the list of the essential documents you’ll need to submit to the UDI for your application here

Boyfriend/girlfriend lives in Norway

As with permits given for married couples and soon-to-be-weds, you will need to be 24 and plan on living in Norway. You will also need to be allowed to enter the Schengen and have your identity confirmed. 

To be eligible, you and your partner will need to meet one of two requirements. First, you will need either have lived together for two years. If you’ve lived in Norway, you will need to have legal residence. Or you must be expecting or have a child together. 

The minimum salary requirements apply to the reference person also. 

Non-EEA nationals who are the reference person will need a valid residence permit.  

A checklist for the essential documents you will need to come to Norway to be with your boyfriend or girlfriend can be found here

How to apply

You’ll need to gather all the required documents, register an account with the UDI and complete the online application if applying from Norway. 

If you are applying from overseas, you will need to meet with the nearest Norwegian embassy or application centre. 

You will need to wait for the UDI to process your application and then make an appointment with the police in the part of Norway where you will be living to register as a resident and receive your permit. The appointment is ordered via the UDI website, and if you aren’t in Norway already, it should be done within the first week of your arrival. 

What else do I need to know? 

You need to ensure that all requirements are properly met. If they are not, the UDI will reject your application. You can check what applies to your situation here

It’s also worth pointing out that the process can be quite long when it comes to processing your application and being able to secure an appointment. 

And finally, if your family reunification visa means you are eligible for permanent residence further down the line, then you may be entitled to free language lessons. 

READ MORE: Who is entitled to free language lessons in Norway?

SHOW COMMENTS