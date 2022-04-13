For members
IMMIGRATION
Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process
Some people applying for residence or citizenship in Norway are facing waiting times of up to 18 months, or longer. So, what is the cause of the long case processing times and what is being done to reduce them?
Published: 13 April 2022 15:47 CEST
Applicants for residence in Norway are facing long waiting times to have their applications processed. Pictured is a Norwegian flag. Photo by Jacob Thorson on Unsplash
IMMIGRATION
What are the rules for moving to Norway to be with a partner?
To move to Norway to be with a boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse, some nationals will need to apply for a family immigration permit. Here's what you need to know about the process.
Published: 5 April 2022 13:04 CEST
