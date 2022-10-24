For members
Why do Norway’s supermarkets have so little choice and high prices?
Norway's grocery industry is characterized by low competition, as few large players virtually dominate the industry. The lack of competition is limiting choice for consumers and driving up prices. Are there any signs that things are about to change?
Published: 24 October 2022 15:32 CEST
Due to limited competition in the grocery industry, consumers in Norway are facing limited selection of groceries and high prices. Photo by Scott Warman / Unsplash
When can cities in Norway expect water and sewage bills to go up?
Norway's municipal water and sewage network needs a major overhaul in the next two decades. The estimated cost of the upgrades amounts to 332 billion kroner. Here's how and when it will affect your water and sewage bills.
Published: 24 October 2022 11:07 CEST
