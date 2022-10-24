Read news from:
MONEY

Why do Norway’s supermarkets have so little choice and high prices?

Norway's grocery industry is characterized by low competition, as few large players virtually dominate the industry. The lack of competition is limiting choice for consumers and driving up prices. Are there any signs that things are about to change?

Published: 24 October 2022 15:32 CEST
Groceries
Due to limited competition in the grocery industry, consumers in Norway are facing limited selection of groceries and high prices. Photo by Scott Warman / Unsplash

Consumers in Norway find themselves tightly squeezed when it comes to both the selection of groceries and their prices. Even before the inflation crisis of 2022, a lack of competition in the grocery market limited choice and pumped prices up.

As the cost of living – not least energy – has skyrocketed this year, consumers are especially sensitive to changes in prices of day-to-day goods, and there has been a lot of debate on food prices in the country in recent months.

Is there any chance that things could change in the short term?

A lack of competition as a fixture of the Norwegian grocery industry

The Norwegian Consumer Council has been warning that the lack of competition is a serious problem in the grocery industry for quite some time.

However, they don’t believe it’s likely that foreign competitors will be part of a potential solution.

“There is too little competition, in short. It’s very difficult for businesses from Europe to enter the Norwegian market; we have fees at the borders that affect their imports of goods. These fees are in place to protect our own farmers, and that’s probably the main problem,” Olav Kasland of the Norwegian Consumer Council told The Local.

“And there’s a broad political agreement on that (note: on protecting domestic products), which is probably here to stay. That’s also part of the reason why we didn’t join the European Union in 1994. There’s a broad consensus on that. So to sum it up, the problem is that we have too few players, and the competition between them is too low.

“Keep in mind that it’s difficult to compare Norway to other countries, as the structure is different. Norwegians tend to forget that we’re a country of only 5.5. million people, not 55 million. We’re no bigger than a major European city. So there’s also a discussion on how interesting it is for chains to invest a lot in the Norwegian market,” Kasland says.

What do consumers think?

While Norwegian consumers care about the prices of groceries, they’re quite satisfied with the goods they’re getting, according to Kasland.

“Consumers definitely care about the prices and would like more goods to choose between. However, in general, to be honest, consumers are quite satisfied with the goods they’re getting in Norway.

“The position of the Consumer Council is that we should have more selection, more goods to choose between. If you go abroad, there’s a broader spectrum of goods, and we would like to see that here as well.

“However, that has proven to be difficult (in practice). Lidl – a huge grocery company in Europe – tried to establish itself in Norway, but it failed. Others have also failed.

“There are plenty of reasons why. Norgesgruppen, Rema 1000, and Coop own the entire delivery chain, from A to Z. That is a problem; if someone from abroad wants to come in, they need to get their own logistics, and that’s a challenge; they don’t have the distribution network that the domestic chains do,” Kasland points out.

Can the government change anything?

The ongoing inflation crisis has only made the situation in the grocery industry a more pressing issue for the Norwegian government, which is now looking at new measures to boost competition and lower the end prices for consumers.

In a press release that the Ministry of Trade and Industry shared with The Local on Monday, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre pointed out that he is willing to consider all measures that can help consumers get a good selection and better prices.

He added that he would propose new, more concrete measures on Tuesday, October 25th.

“We must do this thoroughly, but we must also increase the pace of our work. Therefore, I will present concrete measures that we will continue to work on in the coming time,” Vestre noted.

For his part, Kasland remains optimistic regarding the government’s manoeuvring room to affect the competition between domestic players in Norway.

“We have been fighting for more competition for a long time. While import protections are likely to remain the same due to the aforementioned broad political consensus, something has to be done about the competition between big Norwegian chains.

“For example, the biggest player – Norgesgruppen – is getting bigger discounts compared to others, which means it is getting bigger profits than the others. Based on that, they continue to grow while the others stay in place or decline in terms of their market position. We’re afraid that, in 20 years, we will have only two competitors in the market.

“Therefore, we need more transparency when it comes down to how chains are setting prices. That is what the government is doing at the moment, and we support it… Furthermore, we’re watching market developments closely when it comes to inflation. On the one hand, groceries are becoming more expensive as a result. On the other, we don’t want chains to pile on with extra prices for their own benefit to make bigger profits. We’re afraid of that,” Kasland warned.

MONEY

When can cities in Norway expect water and sewage bills to go up?

Norway's municipal water and sewage network needs a major overhaul in the next two decades. The estimated cost of the upgrades amounts to 332 billion kroner. Here's how and when it will affect your water and sewage bills.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:07 CEST
When can cities in Norway expect water and sewage bills to go up?

The water and sewage infrastructure in Norway requires significant repairs and upgrades. According to the latest report from consultancy firm Norconsult and the research organisation Sintef prepared for the industry organization Norsk Vann, a staggering 332 billion kroner will be needed over the next 20 years to carry out the work.

In Norway, the maintenance and upgrades of the municipal water and sewage network are paid for in their entirety by the residents who use it.

As the need to fix and upgrade the network increases, so do the fees that residents will need to bear.

However, the municipalities cannot increase the water and sewage fees to finance other, non-related projects, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

“The municipalities cannot increase the fees for water and sewage more than the actual costs incurred – this is strictly regulated… The municipalities must then look at how they can do things as cheaply as possible. Is it possible to choose a simpler solution? Is it possible to choose a more affordable way (of doing things)? One should not just transfer the costs to people who already have high expenses,” Vedum points out.

Which areas will be most affected?

Last year, the CEO of Norsk Vann, Thomas Breen, warned that, on average, Norwegian consumers face a doubling – or even tripling – of water and sewage fees in the next 20 years.

The abovementioned report expects the largest percentage increase in Nordland, Troms and Finnmark, and Møre and Romsdal.

Here’s the list of municipalities which are projected to suffer the highest cost increases over the next two decades, according to NRK:

  • Nordland: 206 percent
  • Troms and Finnmark: 164 percent
  • Møre og Romsdal: 164 percent
  • Trøndelag: 140 percent
  • Innlandet: 125 percent
  • Vestland: 113 percent
  • Vestfold og Telemark: 112 percent
  • Agder: 111 percent
  • Rogaland: 110 percent
  • Viken: 95 percent
  • Oslo: 94 percent

When are the expenses expected to soar?

Norsk Vann believes the hardest increase is expected in the next ten years, as authorities have set a rigid timeline and expectations for municipalities to upgrade infrastructure.

The ongoing energy and inflation crises have only accelerated the rate at which the price hikes are likely to occur – and notable increases in municipal water and sewage fees are expected as early as 2023.

The latest survey by the Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) shows that 4 out of 10 municipalities, the fees will increase by more than 20 percent.

Of the roughly 80 municipalities that took part in the KS survey, all of them stated that the fees for water and sewage would be increased next year.

Roughly 40 percent of the municipalities expect fees to increase by more than 20 percent in 2023, and 60 percent plan to increase water and sewage fees between 10 and 20 percent.

Norway’s largest cities, such as Oslo, Trondheim, Bergen, and Stavanger, are also increasing the fees – especially as some of them recently committed to major water infrastructure upgrades.

Oslo

The new water supply project in Oslo has put a significant financial strain on the city’s budget. The City Councilor for the Environment and Transport, Sirin Stav, says Oslo residents should expect increased fees year by year in the future.

“The fees are increasing because this City Council is now catching up with a huge backlog of critically important investments after other politicians have failed to take responsibility (for them) for years.

“It costs money, but we have to clean up discharges to the Oslofjord… and give Oslo a new and safe water supply,” Stav said.

The City Council plans to increase the bill by more than 16 percent in 2023 – and the following years.

According to the Council’s estimates, the water and sewage fees in Oslo will increase by 3,500 kroner for an average household.

This year, an average household in Oslo (i.e., a home of 87 square metres) will pay 4,101 kroner in water and sewage fees.

On the other hand, homes of 120 square metres in the capital will go from paying 5,656 kroner this year to 10,527 kroner in 2026.

Bergen

According to the latest estimates, fees in Bergen will rise less than in other major cities. Residents should expect an increase of 9 percent for water charges and 5 percent for sewage in 2023.

For a home of 120 square metres, the bill will amount to 6,515 kroner next year – an increase of just over 400 kroner.

Bergen Vann director Magnar Sekse in Bergen Vann told NRK that both the high electricity prices and the interest rate hikes are affecting the water and sewage fees.

“We have experienced an increase in the cost of electricity, which amounts to between 60 and 70 million kroner extra for Bergen water and sewage next year. In addition, we have had an interest rate increase of 2 percent, which amounts to between 70 and 80 million,” Sekse says, adding that the fees in Bergen are “quite low” on a national level.

“We are among those with the smallest increase from 2022 to 2023,” he notes.

Trondheim and Stavanger

Fees related to water, sewage, and waste disposal in Trondheim are set to increase by around 1,700 kroner, more than 16 percent, for an average household.

In Stavanger, the municipality plans to increase water fees by 24 percent and sewage fees by 12 percent.

Many Norwegian municipalities have not finalised budgets yet, so some estimates will become available later in the year.

