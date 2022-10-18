Read news from:
How Norway’s government plans to tackle rising grocery prices

Norway's Ministry of Trade has announced that it wants to strengthen competition in the retail sector in Norway in order to bring down prices.

Published: 18 October 2022 15:18 CEST
The Norwegian government wants better supervision, more openness, and fairer distribution of the values in the value chain related to the grocery industry. Photo by Maria Lin Kim / Unsplash

The lack of competition in the grocery industry in Norway has been the cause of a lot of debate in recent years, as a few very large players (NorgesGruppen, Coop, Bunnpris, and Rema 1000) virtually dominate the industry.

According to Norway’s Consumer Council, significant price hikes earlier this year were due to a lack of competition.

The consumer watchdog also warned that the grocery industry is passing on the increased costs of its suppliers to customers, and some market critics have even stated that chains are profiting off the crisis by raising prices.

Urgent action needed

The ongoing inflation crisis has only made this a more pressing issue for the Norwegian government, which is now looking at new measures to boost competition and – eventually – lower the end prices for consumers.

Norway’s Minister of Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, warns that the current situation in the grocery industry is unsustainable.

“Since I took office, I have emphasised that the situation in the grocery industry is unsustainable, and we see that there is still some unfortunate business culture in the industry,” Vestre stated in a recent press release, warning that the market situation negatively affects the prices and selection for consumers in Norway.

Government measures underway 

The government is now preparing a broad range of measures to improve competition in the grocery industry.

It wants to make it easier for new competitors to establish themselves in the grocery industry, strengthen the supervision of business practices in the industry, and make sure that individual retail chains don’t use their market position to get exclusive and preferential deals from suppliers and other market participants.

In an effort to safeguard consumers’ interests and make sure that large players follow the rules, the government also plans to increase the budget of the Norwegian Grocery Authority by awarding it 3 million kroner. 

Some of these measures have been put forward in the government’s 2023 state budget proposal, so their implementation will depend on the upcoming budget negotiations between the ruling Labour (AP) and Centre (SP) parties and the oppositional Socialist Left Party (SV).  

How Norwegians are changing their shopping habits to save money

The cost of living crisis is putting the squeeze on consumers in Norway, with Norwegians changing their routines to save money on the food shop, researchers have said. 

Published: 14 October 2022 10:48 CEST
Norwegians are fast changing their shopping habits due to a sharp rise in the cost of living, according to figures from the National Institute for Consumer Research (Forbruksforskningsinstituttet – SIFO), reported by Norwegian newspaper VG

Between June and August, SIFO saw increased numbers of people skipping meals, reducing their food consumption and shopping around at different stores to shave money off their grocery bills. 

Researcher Alexander Schjøll told the newspaper that such sharp changes in habits were unusual and said the trend was likely due to cost of living increases across the board. However, he could not point to a specific increase as the reason for the shoppers switching up their routines.

Schjøll theorised that shoppers were putting more time into shaving money off their food bills to cope with other cost increases. 

“I would think they are more concerned with hunting for offers. That they take the time to read customer magazines and spend time travelling around to different shops,” he told VG. 

Stores themselves have noticed a change in the products consumers are opting for. Now they are choosing cheaper store brands or discounted products. Norgesgruppen (which owns, among other things, Kiwi) has seen increases in sales of its low-cost “First Price” range. 

“We sell more of First Price, but also more of the suppliers’ brands that are on offer. It may indicate that they are planning the purchase based on what is either advertised. It indicates that people are looking for better offers,” Bård Gultvedt, director of business policy and government relations at Norgesgruppen, told the paper. 

An earlier report from SIFO found that there are now twice as many Norwegians struggling with their personal finances compared to last year.

More and more people have to choose between food and electricity, and according to SIFO researcher Christian Poppe, there are even signs of food poverty in the country.

Food isn’t the only place people are trying to save cash, either. Energy firms reported Norwegians changing their energy-consumption habits to try and use more power when prices dip. 

