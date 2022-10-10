Latest inflation figures: Which costs are rising the most in Norway? 

Norway’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.9 percent between September 2022 and the same month a year ago, figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) show.

September’s rise in inflation comes after a slight dip the month before, when the CPI between August 2022 and the same month 12 months earlier was measured at 6.5 percent.

Espen Kristiansen said in the report on the latest inflation figures that cost-of-living increases hadn’t been higher since June 1988.

“Price inflation continues to be high and increases again after a certain decrease in August. We have to go back to June 1988 to find higher twelve-month growth,” he said.

The CPI measures the overall change in consumer prices and the cost of goods and services over time. Statistics Norway’s latest report found that food prices were one of the costs in Norway that were rising the fastest.

Over the last 12 months, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by some 12.1 percent. The figures represented the biggest jump in food prices in around 40 years.

Food wasn’t the only rising cost driving the latest inflation figures. Books and clothing have also risen considerably over the last 12 months.

Energy prices had risen 16.7 percent over the previous 12 months. Those in central and northern Norway saw the largest rise in energy prices, and residents there now qualify for electricity support. Previously they were excluded from government support as the price rarely rose above 70 øre per kWh.

Fuel saw one of the most significant increases, rising by 32.9 percent between last month and September 2021.