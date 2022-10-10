Read news from:
Latest inflation figures: Which costs are rising the most in Norway? 

Food bills in Norway have seen the biggest jump in prices since the 1980s, according to inflation figures released Monday. But groceries aren’t the only rising cost putting the squeeze on Norwegian consumers. 

Published: 10 October 2022 10:19 CEST
The latest inflation figures pointed to food prices as one of the costs that is rising the most. Pictured is a grocery bag. Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

Norway’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.9 percent between September 2022 and the same month a year ago, figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

September’s rise in inflation comes after a slight dip the month before, when the CPI between August 2022 and the same month 12 months earlier was measured at 6.5 percent. 

Espen Kristiansen said in the report on the latest inflation figures that cost-of-living increases hadn’t been higher since June 1988. 

“Price inflation continues to be high and increases again after a certain decrease in August. We have to go back to June 1988 to find higher twelve-month growth,” he said. 

The CPI measures the overall change in consumer prices and the cost of goods and services over time. Statistics Norway’s latest report found that food prices were one of the costs in Norway that were rising the fastest. 

Over the last 12 months, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by some 12.1 percent. The figures represented the biggest jump in food prices in around 40 years. 

Food wasn’t the only rising cost driving the latest inflation figures. Books and clothing have also risen considerably over the last 12 months. 

Energy prices had risen 16.7 percent over the previous 12 months. Those in central and northern Norway saw the largest rise in energy prices, and residents there now qualify for electricity support. Previously they were excluded from government support as the price rarely rose above 70 øre per kWh. 

READ ALSO: How to check which times of day you should avoid using energy in Norway to save money

Fuel saw one of the most significant increases, rising by 32.9 percent between last month and September 2021.

ECONOMY

One in four Norwegians believes they will struggle financially in the future, new poll shows

According to a new opinion poll, one in four Norwegians believes they will struggle financially in the future, despite the fact that they have already taken action to safeguard their personal finances.

Published: 8 October 2022 16:47 CEST
“Far more people expect to face financial difficulties in the future. Rising prices and higher interest rates can be challenging for many Norwegians. While some can cut consumption to cope with increased expenses, many people have nothing to cut,” consumer economist Silje Sandmæl at DNB told ABC Nyheter.

“I know that many people feel ashamed when it comes to financial challenges. People often feel that everyone else seems to be in control… But that is an illusion. Many people have challenges paying for stuff, and even more will have them in the future,” Sandmæl says.

In the survey carried out by Norstat on behalf of the newspaper, 26 percent of respondents said that they fear that they will struggle financially in the future, despite taking action to get their personal finances in order.

On the other hand, 35 percent answered that they have control over their finances, and 27 percent responded that they have not taken measures to change anything about their finances but that their personal finances can withstand future challenges.

Lastly, 12 percent responded that they have not taken any action and will act as things come along.

The oldest age group in the poll was the least worried about their personal finances.

