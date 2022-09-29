New citizenship rules: Everything that changes in Norway in October 2022

New language rules for citizenship

The language requirements for Norwegian citizenship will become stricter from October 1st. The required level will be raised from A2 to B1, in line with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

New language requirements apply to applications submitted after October 1st. An application is considered fully submitted after the documents as part of the application are handed to the police,

Additionally, applicants will no longer be required to document Norwegian language training. Under current rules, applicants must demonstrate that they have attended Norwegian lessons or have an “adequate understanding of Norwegian”- i.e. passing language exam at A2, B1 and B2 levels.

Government to present state budget

On October 6th, the Norwegian government will unveil the state budget for 2023. The budget comes when the cost of living is increasing, and consumers are being squeezed by inflation, energy prices and rising interest rates.

However, early indications from the government suggest that households in Norway may have to settle for a more lean budget this year.

“There are new expenses that we must take in responsibly by creating a good state budget for the country and people, and we are well on our way to doing that. This is going to be a tight and fair budget,” Norway’s PM Jonas Gahr Støre said in August.

“We cannot do as has been done in previous years, to just use more oil money to solve challenges. On the contrary, we have to spend less, and at the same time we have big expenses to pay and big tasks to do,” he added.

Transport cuts could be announced

One announcement to be expected in the budget would be a significant cut to major transport projects in Norway if comments made by the Transport Minister, Jon-Ivar Nygård, are anything to go by.

“I think there will probably be disappointment,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

He added that due to the current economic situation that the government would be unable to deliver on projects outlined by previous governments.

However, he added that the government would instead put projects on hold than scrap them altogether.

Høstferie

Norway’s fall holidays will take place during the beginning of October. The week beginning October 3rd will see kids in Agder, Oslo, Viken, Troms og Finnmark head out on holiday before pupils in Innlandet, Møre of Romsdal, Rogaland, Trøndelag, Vestfold og Telemark, Vestland and Nordland enjoy fall break from the week beginning October 14th.

Historically, the free week was based around when potato crops were ready for harvest. Now, it is a time when many Norwegians escape to their cabins for a week to explore nature and unwind.

Time for foraging

This is the season when many (perhaps even most) Norwegians bunk off from work early to roam their local forests, bringing back giant hauls of hedgehog mushrooms (pigsopp), tasty chanterelles (kantareller), trumpet chanterelles (traktkantareller) and ceps (Steinsopp).

If you’re in the right part of Norway and find a good spot, you can bring back kilos and kilos, which, if dried or frozen, can keep you going right through to the next season.

Winter tyre season in the north

In the northernmost parts of the country, the winter tyre season begins earlier due to the snow arriving and settling quicker than it does in the south. As a result, the season in the north begins on October 16th before commencing on November 1st in the rest of the country.

Increased energy support visible on electricity bills

In September, the proportion of energy bills the government covered increased to 90 percent. Some 90 percent of household energy bills will be subsidised when the spot price exceeds 70 øre per kWh.

The bill you receive in October will be the first one where 90 percent of the bill has been covered.