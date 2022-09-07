Date set for tighter language requirements for Norwegian citizenship 

The requirement for oral Norwegian will be raised from A2 level to B1 for Norwegian citizenship applications from October 1st, the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) writes on its website.
“The Storting (Norway’s parliament) has decided to raise the requirements for proficiency in spoken Norwegian to level B1. At the same time, applicants will no longer be required to complete a Norwegian language training programme,” the UDI writes on its website.
Stricter language requirements were announced last year, but until recently, a final date for the rule change was not set.
B1 oral Norwegian is considered intermediate, while A2 refers to an elementary level of Norwegian when using the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) for grading language proficiency.
New language requirements apply to applications submitted after October 1st. An application is considered fully submitted after the documents as part of the application are handed to the police.
For those that register their application and submit it via the application portal before September 24th but are unable to hand in their documents to the police before October 1st, the UDI will count their application as handed in before the new rules take effect- meaning they are required to pass the language test at A2.
Applications submitted after October 1st are subject to the following language requirements:
- You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level B1 at the minimum, or
- You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level A2 at the minimum if you are a stateless person, over 55 years of age and came to Norway on the basis of an application for protection or as a resettled refugee, or over 55 years of age and receive disability benefits.
- You must have passed the citizenship test or the Norwegian social studies test in Norwegian.
Applications submitted before October 1st will be subject to the old language requirements, which are:
- You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level A2 at the minimum, and
- You must have passed the citizenship test or the Norwegian social studies test in Norwegian.
- If UDI has not processed your application before October 1st 2022, the requirement related to having completed Norwegian language training or compulsory training in Norwegian and Norwegian social studies in accordance with the Introduction Act to obtain citizenship will no longer apply to you.
