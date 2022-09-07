Read news from:
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP

Date set for tighter language requirements for Norwegian citizenship 

The language requirements for Norwegian citizenship will become stricter from October 1st. Here’s what you need to know. 

Published: 7 September 2022 10:43 CEST
Pictured is the Norwegian flag.
A date has been set for Norway's citizenship rules to change. Pictured is the Norwegian flag. Photo by Mikita Karasiou on Unsplash

The requirement for oral Norwegian will be raised from A2 level to B1 for Norwegian citizenship applications from October 1st, the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) writes on its website. 

“The Storting (Norway’s parliament) has decided to raise the requirements for proficiency in spoken Norwegian to level B1. At the same time, applicants will no longer be required to complete a Norwegian language training programme,” the UDI writes on its website. 

Stricter language requirements were announced last year, but until recently, a final date for the rule change was not set. 

B1 oral Norwegian is considered intermediate, while A2 refers to an elementary level of Norwegian when using the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) for grading language proficiency.

New language requirements apply to applications submitted after October 1st. An application is considered fully submitted after the documents as part of the application are handed to the police. 

For those that register their application and submit it via the application portal before September 24th but are unable to hand in their documents to the police before October 1st, the UDI will count their application as handed in before the new rules take effect- meaning they are required to pass the language test at A2. 

Applications submitted after October 1st are subject to the following language requirements: 

  • You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level B1 at the minimum, or
  • You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level A2 at the minimum if you are a stateless person, over 55 years of age and came to Norway on the basis of an application for protection or as a resettled refugee, or over 55 years of age and receive disability benefits.
  • You must have passed the citizenship test or the Norwegian social studies test in Norwegian.

Applications submitted before October 1st will be subject to the old language requirements, which are: 

  • You must have passed an oral test in Norwegian at level A2 at the minimum, and
  • You must have passed the citizenship test or the Norwegian social studies test in Norwegian.
  • If UDI has not processed your application before October 1st 2022, the requirement related to having completed Norwegian language training or compulsory training in Norwegian and Norwegian social studies in accordance with the Introduction Act to obtain citizenship will no longer apply to you.

NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP

Are there any ways to fast-track Norwegian citizenship?

Becoming a Norwegian citizen comes with a number of great advantages. However the route to getting a passport is a long one. So, is there any way of cutting down the years you'll need to live in Norway to be eligible?

Published: 30 August 2022 14:00 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:21 CEST
Are there any ways to fast-track Norwegian citizenship?

Whether it’s being able to stay in Norway indefinitely, having the same rights as a citizen, or gaining the right to freedom of movement by becoming an EEA national, there are plenty of perks to taking up Norwegian citizenship. 

Becoming Norwegian has become an even more attractive prospect since 2020, as the country adopted dual citizenship.

Unfortunately, there is no single length of time one has to spend in Norway to become eligible for citizenship. Instead, the residency requirement that will apply to you will depend on your situation. 

Generally speaking, you will need to have legally spent eight of the past 11 years living in Norway. You must also have held residence permits, each valid for at least one year, during this time. 

With eight years being the standard-(ish) waiting time for most people, many will wonder if there’s a way of speeding up the process and shortening the time it takes to become eligible for citizenship. 

Don’t expect anything too drastic

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can cut down the number of years you’ll need to live in Norway to be eligible for citizenship. 

But, there are no super-fast track routes that allow people to become citizens after just two or three years. Nordic citizens are the exception to this as they only need to live in Norway for just two years before becoming citizens.  

It’s also worth pointing out that Norway does not grant those with “Norwegian heritage”, such as a Norwegian grandparent or a distant Norwegian relative, citizenship as some countries do. 

Additionally, being of Norwegian heritage typically does little to speed up the time it takes to get citizenship, with the exception being children born in Norway to a Norwegian parent

Meeting “sufficient income” requirements

One way to speed up the time it takes to be eligible for citizenship in Norway is to meet what’s known as the “sufficient income requirements”. This route allows applicants to cut the time they will need to have lived in Norway from eight years to six of the last 11 years.

This shorter residency requirement applies to those with a total income of 319,197 kroner on their tax settlement for 2021. However, this amount is subject to change every year, so it is worth keeping up with the UDI’s rules if you consider applying in the next few years.

Shorter residence requirements for researchers and their partners 

Unfortunately, becoming a leading academic, or the partner of one, isn’t a realistic route for everybody, so we’ll keep the details for this one brief. 

According to the UDI’s rules, Researchers with a Norwegian institution who are deemed to have a leading role in a research group with international collaboration are subject to a residence period of six years. 

Having a Norwegian spouse/partner can shorten the residence period

For those that are a registered partner, cohabitant, or spouse of a Norwegian citizen, then the residence length is five out of the last ten years. 

One caveat is that your combined residence and marriage period will need to have been at least seven years. This means you will have to have already been together for a couple of years before moving to Norway if you are to be eligible for citizenship after just five years. 

However, one boost to those who want a speedier route to becoming a Norwegian citizen will be encouraged by the fact that time spent living together or abroad can count towards the residence requirement.

This is one of the quickest routes towards citizenship, allowing one to be eligible in the time it typically takes to be ready to apply for permanent residence. 

