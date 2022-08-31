Read news from:
Norway’s PM warns of ‘tight’ 2023 budget 

The government will tighten its purse strings next year, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre warning that the state budget for 2023 will be ‘tight and fair’. 

Published: 31 August 2022 14:36 CEST
Pictured: A file photo of Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Norway's governemnt has warned that next year's state budget will be 'fair and tight'. Pictured: A file photo of Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Norway’s government will keep a lid on spending next year, with PM Jonas Gahr Støre saying that the budget will be tighter than in previous years. 

On Wednesday, Støre met the press with Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum to unveil early details of the next year’s budget. 

Both have recently warned the government would stem the flow of oil money into government coffers to try and curb inflation.

“There are new expenses that we must take in responsibly by creating a good state budget for the country and people, and we are well on our way to doing that. This is going to be a tight and fair budget,” Støre said. 

“We cannot do as has been done in previous years, to just use more oil money to solve challenges. On the contrary, we have to spend less, and at the same time we have big expenses to pay and big tasks to do,” he added. 

Vedum warned that while using oil money seemed like an easy option, it could lead to higher inflation. 

“We must take control of what we can control, and we must not just increase the use of oil money because that could lead to even higher price growth,” he said. 

Money generated from oil revenues is used by the government in Norway to top-up public spending. The money is drawn from the Government Pension Fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. There are more than 11 trillion kroner currently in the fund

READ MORE: Why Norway’s government wants to slash the use of oil money

Why Norway’s government wants to slash the use of oil money

Norway's government will stem the flow of oil money into public coffers to try and curb inflation, Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said Tuesday. 

Published: 31 August 2022 10:56 CEST
Why Norway's government wants to slash the use of oil money

Norway’s Finance Minister, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has said that the government will slow the spending of oil money to help curb inflation and keep interest rates under control. 

“We must do what we can to bring inflation under control,” Vedum said during a speech. 

Money generated from oil revenues is used by the government in Norway to top-up public spending. The money is drawn from the Government Pension Fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. There are more than 11 trillion kroner currently in the fund

READ MORE: What does Norway do with its oil money? 

Cutting oil funding is seen as a measure that can help curb inflation and rising interest rates. In August, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percent. 

The country’s key interest rate has risen from zero percent last year to 1.75 percent in August. Norges Bank has already announced another interest rate in September. 

Vedum added that decreasing oil spending could help prevent low and middle-income families from feeling the squeeze. 

“The easiest thing for politicians is to spend a lot of money on all sorts of things. But then we know that the pace of the economy will pick up even more and that will put further pressure on prices, and it affects those with the lowest and medium incomes, and a number of smaller and vulnerable businesses,” Vedum. 

Unemployment was also something that Trygve Slagsvold Vedum was wary of ahead of the government unveiling the budget later this fall. 

“History shows that after a period of high price growth comes a period of high unemployment. This government will avoid that at all costs,” he said. 

Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, has echoed similar thoughts and said this year’s budget would be “tight and fair”. 

“There are new expenses that we must take in in a responsible way by creating a good state budget for the country and people, and we are well on our way to doing that. This is going to be a tight and fair budget,” he said. 

