For members
ENERGY
How to check which times of day you should avoid using energy in Norway to save money
Consumers in Norway are changing their energy consumption habits to try and drive down electricity bills. Here's how you can do the same.
Published: 27 September 2022 14:58 CEST
You can save a considerable amount of money in Norway by using more energy when prices are lower. Pictured is a dusty smart meter. Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash
For members
MONEY
Exchange rate: What are your options if you live in Norway but have income in pound sterling?
The value of the British pound has fallen steeply against the dollar in recent days but also against the Euro – and the krone. So what should you do if you live in Norway but have income – such as a pension, rental income or a salary – in pound sterling?
Published: 27 September 2022 13:11 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments