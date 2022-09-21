For members
ENERGY
Reservoirs in Norway remain at record low levels
Reservoirs used for hydroelectric production, which Norway relies on for its energy needs, remain at their lowest levels in 20 years, the latest figures show.
Published: 21 September 2022 15:14 CEST
Reservoirs in Norwya remain at 20 year lows. Pictured is a dam in Norway. Norway is dependent on hydroelectric dams to meet its energy needs. Photo by Bjørn Kamfjord on Unsplash
For members
ENERGY
What is the worst-case scenario for electricity prices in Norway this winter?
The energy crisis in Europe shows no signs of retreat, and some analysts warn that the price of electricity in Norway could reach unprecedented levels. What are the realistic projections at the moment? The Local spoke to energy experts and analysts.
Published: 21 September 2022 13:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments