ENERGY
Could the fireplace be a cheaper heating alternative to high energy prices in Norway?
Sky-high energy prices have left many seriously weighing up whether to heat their homes with firewood this winter. The Local talked to an industry expert to see if using a wood-burning stove or fireplace could help you save cash.
Published: 5 September 2022 13:23 CEST
Could using a fireplace help you heat your home for less this winter? Pictured is a fireplace. Photo by Stéphane Juban on Unsplash
ENERGY
What you need to know about having a fireplace installed in Norway
Have you considered investing in a wood-burning stove or fireplace due to the skyrocketing electricity prices? You're not alone. However, there are a few things you need to know before switching to firewood.
Published: 5 September 2022 14:14 CEST
