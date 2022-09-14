For members
PROPERTY
Rising rents and a shortage of homes: Why now is a hard time to rent in Norway
High demand and a shortage of properties has led to a tight rental market in Norway. The Local spoke to housing experts in Norway on the factors making it difficult for prospective tenants to find a place to call home.
Published: 14 September 2022 11:38 CEST
A number of factors have made the rental market in Norway harder to navigate in recent times. Pictured are homes in Bergen. Photo by Alan Bowman on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments