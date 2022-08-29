Read news from:
Austria
‘No quick fixes’: Gloomy forecast for Norway’s rental market

High demand and a shortage of properties has led to a tight rental market in Norway's big cities. The Local spoke to real estate experts to find out what needs to happen for the situation to change.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:24 CEST
Pictured are wooden houses in Trondheim.
The rental market in Oslo and Stavanger in particular is very tight right now. The Local spoke to two experts on when we could see a change. Pictured are wooden houses in Trondheim.Photo by Maarten Zuidhoorn on Unsplash

After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, day-to-day life in Norway is – more or less – back to normal. 

While many young people and students in Norway are enjoying their reclaimed freedom of movement and lifestyle, the aftereffects of the pandemic continue to impact their lives, most notably when it comes to finding rental accommodation.

Financial newspaper Finansavisen recently reported that, at the end of June this year, there were 45 percent fewer rental properties on the market compared to 2021. 

The rental market is particularly tight in big cities like Oslo and Stavanger, and properties are being rented out much faster than last year

Are there any signs that the situation will improve in the coming months?

A demand crisis in Oslo and Stavanger

As things now stand, those looking to rent in Norway are in for a rough time.

“The demand for rental properties was lower than usual during the pandemic. At the same time, house prices in Norway rose. We believe that quite a few people used the opportunity to sell their rental homes at the time. 

“After the pandemic, all the students and people working in Norway (for example, workers from Sweden and Poland, as some of them went home during the pandemic) have largely returned to the cities. 

“So, demand is very high, we have a demand crisis in some areas – especially Oslo and Stavanger. However, many places in Norway don’t have such a problem; it’s mainly the case in big cities,” real-estate industry veteran and director at Real Estate Norway Henning Lauridsen told The Local.

Fewer second homes

Carl O. Geving, Managing Director at Norway’s Real Estate Association (NEF), agrees with Lauridsen. He also points out that, during the pandemic, there has been a decrease in the number of second homes in Norway – homes that are usually rented out.

“We see increasing demand in the rental market, that is correct. The market is very tight, especially in Oslo, because of the lack of possibilities to rent apartments. 

“The number of second homes for rent in Oslo has decreased from 59,000 to 54,000 since 2019. So, in Oslo, it is quite difficult to find an apartment for rent – the fact that the construction of small apartments in the capital is limited, the tax framework, and the decrease in the number of investors in construction projects also make the situation worse,” Geving said in a phone call with The Local.

No quick fixes

In the short term, industry experts see only dark clouds on the horizon for people looking to rent in Norway’s major cities.

“It will take some time for the situation to change. The lack of housing in Oslo results from insufficient development over 15-20 years. However, in Stavanger, the situation may improve in six months or a year. Overall, it’s pretty difficult at the moment; there is no easy solution,” Lauridsen stated.

Geving agrees: “There are no quick fixes. With the current tax system, it’s difficult for things to change fast. If we get a price correction in the buyers’ market, we will likely have even fewer second homes. Norwegian authorities are trying to help to get more people to rent, but that also takes time.”

Thus, the rental market squeeze in large cities seems to be here to stay. 

Is there anything people looking for rental housing can do to adapt? The Director of Real Estate Norway believes people can try to look further away from where they initially wanted to rent. 

“That could be a possibility. But it will be difficult,” Lauridsen noted.

On the other hand, Geving thinks that buying properties together with friends – a practice common in parts of Norway – could be part of the solution.

“We can see that, in tough times, more people try to buy properties together with friends, it becomes more common. 

“Still, it’s challenging. Students and young people have limited capital, typically. In previous years when we had this debate, students and young people managed to get by, but the market is more crowded this year. Thus, some people will likely choose to live outside Oslo in the surrounding municipalities and travel to the capital via train or bus.

“The problem is less serious in Bergen and Trondheim, but in Oslo, it’s quite tough,” Geving pointed out, adding that building more student homes in the capital could also be part of the solution.

How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Norway? 

What's the maximum amount Norwegian landlords can increase tenants' monthly rent by? When are landlords allowed to increase rent? And is there any legislation to protect tenants against steep rent increases?

Published: 25 August 2022 11:47 CEST
How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Norway? 

The cost of everything from food and groceries to energy bills and mortgage repayments is rising in Norway, and many are currently feeling the squeeze. The cost of being a tenant in Norway is on the up too. During the second quarter, the cost of renting in Norway’s four biggest cities rose 4.2 percent compared to a year ago. 

With the cost of everything becoming more expensive, are there any measures to stop the cost of renting spiralling out of control? 

In short, the answer is yes. The rules for increasing rent are covered by the Tenancy Act, which you can read here in English. The act is quite comprehensive and covers everything from rent increases to deposits.

Essentially, once you enter a rental agreement, your landlord will only be able to raise your rent in line with inflation or the consumer price index (CPI). There are slightly different rules for longer tenants, but we’ll cover more on that below. 

Additionally, this cannot be done within the first twelve months of the tenancy, meaning once the ink has dried on the paperwork, you are shielded from rent increases for a year. 

And one last thing to note is that the landlord will need to give you at least a month’s notice that the rent will be going up. 

The bad news for tenants, and all consumers, is that inflation in Norway is quite high at the moment. Inflation in Norway has not been higher since 1988, and the country’s CPI rose by 6.8 percent between July 2022 and the same month last year, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

For those already a year into their tenancy, who haven’t had a CPI adjustment to their rent yet, it means that landlords can raise the rent by just under seven percent. However, this figure is subject to change and could rise even higher as new inflation figures are published. 

Furthermore, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to place a cap on the maximum amount that rental prices can be increased by, as has been seen in other countries, such as Denmark, where the government announced plans to limit rent increases to four percent

Longer-term tenants are subject to slightly different rules, potentially allowing for much more significant rent increases. 

If the rental agreement has been ongoing for more than two and a half years, the landlord can also raise the rent in line with the average market price if the average price has grown beyond what you are currently paying.

The rent can only be raised to what’s known as the “prevailing rent level”. The prevailing rent level is calculated by comparing the property with places of a similar standard and size in the same location. 

This increase can only be introduced, at the earliest, six months after the tenant has been given written notification of the landlord’s intention to increase the rent. Essentially this means that rent can’t be raised beyond the CPI until after three years.

While this does open up the potential for much larger rent increases, the “prevailing rent level” rule does prevent rent from being hiked to above what the property would be worth on the open market. 

READ MORE: How to resolve disputes with your landlord

