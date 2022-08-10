Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

Rent prices in Norway in steep rise during second quarter

Rental prices in Norway's four largest cities rose in the second quarter of this year, with prices up 4.2 percent overall from last year, figures from Real Estate Norway show. 

Published: 10 August 2022 16:10 CEST
Pictured is a block of flats in Oslo.
Real Estate Norway said it saw a historically high increase in rental prices in the second quarter. Pictured is a block of flats in Oslo. Photo by Emilia Samborska on Unsplash

A sharp rise in the cost of renting in Norway was recorded in the second quarter of 2022, the latest figures from Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) show. 

“Eiendom Norge’s rental housing price statistics show that there was a historically strong rise in rental housing prices in Norway in the second quarter of 2022. Stavanger and Sandnes had the strongest growth with an increase of 5.2 per cent, followed by Oslo with 3.2 per cent and Trondheim with 2.5 per cent,” Managing Director of Eiendom Norge, Henning Lauridsen, said. 

However, the cost of renting in Bergen dropped 3.1 percent in the second quarter. Despite this, rental prices had increased sharply in Bergen and the west of Norway in general overall in the past year. 

During the last 12 months, Stavanger/Sandnes and Bergen had the largest rental price increases with rises of 10.3 and 6.6 percent. Trondheim had the third largest growth with 4.6 percent, followed by Oslo with 3.6 percent. 

“We link the strong growth in rental prices in west and south-west Norway to strong growth in the Norwegian economy as a result of increased activity in the oil industry in this region. In the student city of Bergen, prices are probably also driven up because the pandemic is over and the infection control measures have been lifted,” Lauridsen explained. 

Another thing reported by Real Estate Norway was a low supply of rental homes in Norway. 

“We have never previously registered such a low supply of homes for rent on Finn.no. While the supply is relatively stable in Bergen and Trondheim, the supply has decreased a lot in Stavanger/Sandnes and Oslo. In Oslo, the supply is at a disturbingly low level, which has matched up with reports in Media,” the managing director said. 

At the end of June this year, there were 45 percent fewer rental properties on the market compared to the year before, financial newspaper Finansavisen reported last week. 

“It is a demanding time for those entering the rental market right now. There are simply too few homes on the market,” Jørgen Hellestveit, marketplace director at Finn Eiendom, told Finansavisen.

Despite the more limited selection, rental homes are also being snapped up much quicker than last year. Last year, a home was listed on the market for 13, 13 and 12 days in May, June and July before a lease was signed. In the same months this year, properties lasted 10, eight and 11 days on the market before a tenant was found, according to Finn.no. 

READ MORE: Low number of rental properties available in Norway despite huge demand

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

The key things you need to know about housing associations in Norway 

Many houses and apartments in Norway belong to a 'borettslag', or housing association. For the uninitiated, they can be pretty confusing. Here are the key things you need to know. 

Published: 9 August 2022 14:30 CEST
The key things you need to know about housing associations in Norway 

What is a borettslag

A borettslag is a Norwegian housing association with a cooperative ownership structure. A borettslag typically consists of a series of apartment blocks but can also include terraced houses and detached homes. 

Housing associations are their own legal entity rather than a type of home. A housing association is a legal entity in a similar way a limited company is a legal entity. The association will have operating costs, debts and shareholders. 

Those in these housing associations don’t directly own their homes. Even when a property in the association is “sold”, the cooperative still owns the property. Instead, the owner indirectly owns the property as they become a shareholder of the association when they buy into an association. 

You have the exclusive right to your home by being a shareholder. This essentially means that only you can live and do what you wish (depending on the rules, more on that later) with the property, even if the association owns the specific house or property you “bought” when you become a shareholder. 

As a shareholder, you can also have the first refusal on any homes for sale in the association.

They come with rules

Buying into a housing association comes with other perks, such as using the common areas. In parts of Oslo, many blocks have large communal gardens for residents, for example. 

When buying into a housing association, you must follow the association’s rules. For example, there usually are rules on when you can have work done to your house, noise limits and when you will need to vacate the gardens at night. You’ll generally get the rundown on all these when you buy or rent a property in the association. 

If you plan on letting your property out, then there may also be restrictions on how long you can rent it out for, or needing to have lived in the property for a set amount of time first. 

They also come with fees

Okay, we aren’t really selling the concept to you by leading with the rules and fees. When you buy into a housing association, you are expected to pay several fees. These range from having the floors in communal areas cleaned to municipal fees, insurance and porter fees. These are referred to as felleskostnader (shared costs). 

If you are renting in a housing association, the owner is supposed to include any of these joint costs in the overall rent and not add them separately. 

Some buildings will also come with a common shared debt. This includes the original building costs and any upgrades or repairs, such as solar panels or new roofing. Payments on the shared debt are included in the common and shared costs. If you’re a shareholder in an association (i.e. bought into one), you can pay down your bit of the joint debt faster to lower the overall monthly costs. 

Trine Dahl-Pettersen, real estate agent at Eindom 1, previously told The Local that looking into a housing association’s finances is key when buying in Norway. 

“For instance, if they (the association) are planning to replace the roof of the block the next year, you will read about it in the sales documents. It is important to consider whether you can afford a property also after potential add-ons,” she said. 

READ ALSO: Key mistakes to avoid when bidding on a house in Norway

There is one notable discount

When you buy a share in a housing association, you, from a legal standpoint, aren’t buying real estate as there isn’t a transfer of land or property. This means that you do not need to pay stamp duty, or dokumentavgift, on the property. 

Stamp duty is 2.5 percent of the property’s value at the time of the sale going through. This means that with a four million kroner housing association share, you’ll save 100,000 kroner on stamp duty. 

Is buying and selling in a housing association complicated? 

Despite all the rules, fees and nuisance listed above, buying into and selling out of housing associations in Norway is pretty much the same as a freehold property. 

The main thing when buying is to check through the association’s finances. These will be featured prominently in the sales documents. You will also need to ensure that you can afford the shared costs and debts and the final sale price. 

Selling is even more straightforward, it’s pretty much the same as selling a freehold property in Norway. 

SHOW COMMENTS