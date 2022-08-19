Read news from:
Why is the Norwegian government against an energy price cap?

On several occasions, ministers, and even the Prime Minister, have warned against a maximum price for electricity in Norway this winter. So why is the government against an energy price cap? 

Published: 19 August 2022 11:18 CEST
Pictured is a dam in Norway.
Soaring energy costs this summer and gloomy predictions for the winter ahead have put mounting pressure on the government to do something to address rising electricity costs. 

So far, the government’s only action is to bring forward a change to the energy subsidy scheme, which sees the maximum compensation for energy bills increased from 80 percent to 90 percent when the energy price rises above a certain amount by a month. 

In September, Norway’s parliament will interrupt its summer recess to hold an extraordinary meeting on the energy crisis. 

Prices have been consistently high in parts of the country since last Autumn. In Norway, electricity production is dependent on hydropower. However, the level of filling of Norway’s hydropower reservoirs in parts of the country remains at a record low, which adds to concerns. In east and south-west Norway, the filling rate hasn’t been lower in the last 27 years.

This is compounded by an uncertain energy situation across the continent due to the war in Ukraine, as Norway is connected to the European market via power transportation cables. 

Many in Norway have called on the government to introduce a maximum price that can be paid for energy, with the government absorbing the excess. 

Over three-quarters of people recently surveyed by left-leaning newspaper Klassekampen earlier this week were in favour of the government putting a maximum price on energy this year.

Additionally, three of Norway’s political parties, the Red Party, the Progress Party and the Christian Democratic Party, have all called for an energy price cap. 

Despite this, the government has on several occasions said that an energy price cap is unlikely to be implemented. 

On Thursday evening, both the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, and Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, ruled out a potential price cap during a televised leaders’ debate in Arendal. 

“We must get stability and predictability. If the maximum price had been the solution, we would have gone for it on the day. But when I don’t do it, it’s because I think it’s wrong, and it can even be counterproductive,” Støre said. 

Meanwhile, Vedum warned that a maximum price could threaten the security of Norway’s electricity supply. 

“This is not the time to experiment,” Vedum said during the debate. 

Støre previously told Norwegian newswire NTB that the government was sceptical about the prospect of a price cap as it could have a number of adverse effects. 

“(A) max price sounds simple and straightforward, and I understand that many people think it sounds enticing. But there are many weighty reasons against it,” he said. 

The PM added that there were three reasons why a maximum price may not be the ideal solution, it seems at first glance. 

Firstly, he said that a price cap could lead to power rationing as a maximum cost would lead to water reservoirs being depleted sooner. He added that the cap would also need to be high enough to allow Norway to import energy from abroad and could lead to power firms being bankrupted.

As part of a debate at Arendalsuka (a political festival held in Arendal), Støre added that a price cap would cost much more than the current scheme. The government is expecting to spend around 41 billion kroner this year on the current subsidy scheme, according to figures released on Friday. 

What would energy rationing in Norway look like?  

The prospect of energy rationing in Norway has been a hot topic in the media recently. The Local looks into what rationing would mean for people living in Norway and what conditions need to occur for the authorities to ration power. 

Published: 18 August 2022 14:45 CEST
The electricity price crisis in Norway shows no signs of receding, despite the government’s efforts to remedy the situation. The level of filling of Norway’s hydropower reservoirs in parts of the country remains at a record low, which adds to concerns. In east and south-west Norway, the filling rate hasn’t been lower in the last 27 years.

In Norway, electricity production is dependent on hydropower. Therefore, there needs to be enough water in the reservoirs to have sufficient energy through the winter – or be able to import the energy it needs. 

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland recently urged power producers to save water to improve the filling level in reservoirs in the affected regions. 

“The situation today is better than it was at the start of the summer,” Aasland said on August 10, pointing out that, at the moment, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), the probability of rationing in the Spring is lower than it was in May.

Ann Myhrer Østenby of the Energy and Licensing Department at the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) agrees with Aasland. She told The Local that, despite the recent buzz surrounding the possibility of energy rationing in Norway, such a course of events is not very likely.

“It is not very likely to have energy rationing in Norway, as several events must unfold for that to be considered. 

“Examples of such events include (1) reduced import possibilities from other areas in Norway or from our neighbouring countries, (2) faults on major power plants either in Norway or countries close by, that makes it hard to produce energy, (3) low levels in our hydropower reservoirs, and (4) lack of snow in the mountains and/or cold weather,” Myhrer Østenby said.

What would energy rationing in Norway look like?

Norway’s national broadcaster NRK recently reported that the plans for rationing are made by the companies that own the electricity grid and – based on such plans – described the general steps that grid owners could take in the case of energy rationing:

Level 1

· Voluntary savings. People are asked to use less electricity (both private individuals and corporate entities).

· Switching off street lights and energy in cabins and lowering the temperature in buildings.

· Certain companies with special agreements may see their electricity cut.

Level 2

· Everyone is required to save electricity. Extreme prices are set in place for anyone who uses electricity above a certain level/quota – including companies.

· The rationing quota will likely vary from 30 to 70 percent of normal consumption.

Level 3

· Switching off power between 2 to 8 hours at a time. This will take place by different geographical zones being disconnected.

· Life and health will be prioritised. This means that hospitals, police, defence, and key infrastructure points for the internet and telephones will have electricity at all times.

“Power to regular households will be prioritised”

Myhrer Østenby told The Local that energy rationing could take several forms, as there are several different plans in place for such scenarios for different parts of the country.

“It would vary, as there are various plans for various parts of Norway. But in general, it will first and foremost affect businesses and industry.

“Power to regular households will be prioritised, and private individuals will only be affected if disconnecting industry is insufficient.

“It is also important to note that if we get energy rationing next Spring, it is only likely to last a few days or a maximum of a few weeks. And it will most likely only affect the businesses and industry in a limited part of the country,” the NVE expert pointed out.

In line with existing plans, there wouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all rationing package of measures.

“It will not be on a national level – it will be on a regional or local level. In Southern Norway, there is less energy available, and this is the area where energy rationing can become relevant. 

“There is a lot of energy available in Northern Norway and in the north-west (Midt-Norge), and these areas will not have energy rationing,” Myhrer Østenby clarified.

The effects of rationing on regular people living in Norway

While energy rationing scenarios differ locally, Norwegian regulations prioritise households in rationing scenarios.

“(The effects) will depend on the actual situation and what areas are affected, as local plans vary. This is because the production and use of energy vary, and the plans must be adapted to the local circumstances.  

“But the Norwegian energy rationing regulation (kraftrasjoneringsforskriften) sets clear guidelines for prioritised areas, and households will be prioritised,” she concluded.

