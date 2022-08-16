Norwegian government criticised over schedule for new energy measures

The government on Monday announced a schedule for energy measures after opposition parties threatened to call parliament to an emergency session if Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s administration did not address the situation.

The plan announced Monday means any changes aimed at easing the energy situation will not be in place until after parliament returns to session at the beginning of October, newspaper VG reports.

Parliament is in recess until the first working day in October, but escalating energy prices have led to several parties calling for urgent action.

In a letter submitted to parliament, the government said that “in close cooperation with partners in the business sector, the government is working to find suitable measures that can alleviate challenges met by parts of the business sector due to high energy prices”.

No specific schedule was given for new measures, but support for households and supply security are other areas being assessed, broadcaster NRK writes.

Changes to current measures for households could see maximum compensation for energy bills increased from 80 percent to 90 percent in September, a month earlier than planned, VG writes.

The government will also present in early October an evaluation of the current energy support measures for private households, according to the newspaper.

The energy spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party, Nikolai Astrup, told NRK the announcement was “not good enough” because measures implemented in the budget would not affect businesses before December. The matter is more urgent than that, Astrup said.

The Conservative party said it wants an extraordinary meeting in parliament over the situation.

The acting leader of the Socialist Left (SV) party, Kirsti Bergstø, said the government had compromised with her party on a number of points.

“But at the same time, it’s necessary to have more fundamental changes to take political control over energy and SV is therefore calling for an extraordinary meeting in parliament as soon as possible with this as the topic,” Bergstø told NRK in a written comment.

“I hope the government will prioritise better solutions for fixed prices and targeted measures such as application-based loan schemes. It’s also important that companies consider energy efficiency,” she also said.