Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Norwegian government criticised over schedule for new energy measures

Norway’s government has submitted a plan in which it states it will present new measures to tackle the energy price crisis no later than in the 2023 budget.

Published: 16 August 2022 13:22 CEST
Norwegian government criticised over schedule for new energy measures
Illustration photo. Norway's government is coming under increasing pressure to expedite measures addressing escalating energy costs. Photo by Jon Moore on Unsplash

The government on Monday announced a schedule for energy measures after opposition parties threatened to call parliament to an emergency session if Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s administration did not address the situation.

The plan announced Monday means any changes aimed at easing the energy situation will not be in place until after parliament returns to session at the beginning of October, newspaper VG reports.

Parliament is in recess until the first working day in October, but escalating energy prices have led to several parties calling for urgent action.

READ ALSO: Could Norway take new steps to address high energy prices?

In a letter submitted to parliament, the government said that “in close cooperation with partners in the business sector, the government is working to find suitable measures that can alleviate challenges met by parts of the business sector due to high energy prices”.

No specific schedule was given for new measures, but support for households and supply security are other areas being assessed, broadcaster NRK writes.

Changes to current measures for households could see maximum compensation for energy bills increased from 80 percent to 90 percent in September, a month earlier than planned, VG writes.

The government will also present in early October an evaluation of the current energy support measures for private households, according to the newspaper.

READ ALSO: Norway’s Prime Minister warns that high energy prices could continue for years

The energy spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party, Nikolai Astrup, told NRK the announcement was “not good enough” because measures implemented in the budget would not affect businesses before December. The matter is more urgent than that, Astrup said.

The Conservative party said it wants an extraordinary meeting in parliament over the situation.

The acting leader of the Socialist Left (SV) party, Kirsti Bergstø, said the government had compromised with her party on a number of points.

“But at the same time, it’s necessary to have more fundamental changes to take political control over energy and SV is therefore calling for an extraordinary meeting in parliament as soon as possible with this as the topic,” Bergstø told NRK in a written comment.

“I hope the government will prioritise better solutions for fixed prices and targeted measures such as application-based loan schemes. It’s also important that companies consider energy efficiency,” she also said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Could sky-high energy prices force some ski resorts in Norway to remain closed?

High electricity prices and the prospect of power rationing could spell big trouble for Norway's smaller ski centres.

Published: 10 August 2022 13:02 CEST
Could sky-high energy prices force some ski resorts in Norway to remain closed?

Record high energy prices mean some ski resorts in Norway are facing the prospect of staying shut this winter, business and financial newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports. 

“We constantly have to make an ongoing assessment of it, but in the worst case, we have to close the slope,” Knut Styrvold, chairman of the Kirkerudbakken ski centre in Bærum municipality, told the paper. 

Industry organisation Norwegian Alpine Resorts and Mountain Destinations sent a letter last week to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the Minister of Culture calling for measures from the state to help businesses struggling with energy costs. 

Some of the highest costs for an alpine resort are artificial snow production, which requires large amounts of power. 

“In our area, with the prices that are predicted now, we are looking at a tenfold increase in power costs, perhaps more for the coming winter,” Odd Stensrud, deputy chairman of the industry organisation and general manager of Alpinco, which owns and operates the alpine resorts at Hafjell and Kvitfjell, told the paper. 

Larger resorts and firms should be able to manage as they have agreements where they pre-pay for energy in bulk, meaning they may not necessarily have paid current high prices for the energy they will use in snow production. However, the general manager of Alpinco added that larger resorts could still end up paying double what they paid last year. 

Support for smaller resorts, and the business community in general, have yet to be announced by the government. According to Stensrud, this means many resorts may opt against running the lifts this winter. 

“If the electricity prices that are signalled for the coming winter become a reality, then it is absolutely certain that it will mean the hook on the door for several locations,” he said. 

“It is important to remember that the alpine resorts are often the core business in many mountain destinations and local communities. They keep the other tourism activities going in mountain municipalities in Norway and are crucial to ensure that districts and municipalities are not hit too hard by electricity prices,” Strensud added. 

Earlier this week, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said that the government and parliamentary leaders were “working closely to find a fair arrangement for business”. 

A plan for businesses is expected to be unveiled during the next month. 

SHOW COMMENTS