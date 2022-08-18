Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

What would energy rationing in Norway look like?  

The prospect of energy rationing in Norway has been a hot topic in the media recently. The Local looks into what rationing would mean for people living in Norway and what conditions need to occur for the authorities to ration power. 

Published: 18 August 2022 14:45 CEST
Pictured are powerlines.
This is what energy rationing in Norway would look like, and what it would take for it to be introduced. Pictured are powerlines.

The electricity price crisis in Norway shows no signs of receding, despite the government’s efforts to remedy the situation. The level of filling of Norway’s hydropower reservoirs in parts of the country remains at a record low, which adds to concerns. In east and south-west Norway, the filling rate hasn’t been lower in the last 27 years.

In Norway, electricity production is dependent on hydropower. Therefore, there needs to be enough water in the reservoirs to have sufficient energy through the winter – or be able to import the energy it needs. 

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland recently urged power producers to save water to improve the filling level in reservoirs in the affected regions. 

“The situation today is better than it was at the start of the summer,” Aasland said on August 10, pointing out that, at the moment, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), the probability of rationing in the Spring is lower than it was in May.

Ann Myhrer Østenby of the Energy and Licensing Department at the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) agrees with Aasland. She told The Local that, despite the recent buzz surrounding the possibility of energy rationing in Norway, such a course of events is not very likely.

“It is not very likely to have energy rationing in Norway, as several events must unfold for that to be considered. 

“Examples of such events include (1) reduced import possibilities from other areas in Norway or from our neighbouring countries, (2) faults on major power plants either in Norway or countries close by, that makes it hard to produce energy, (3) low levels in our hydropower reservoirs, and (4) lack of snow in the mountains and/or cold weather,” Myhrer Østenby said.

What would energy rationing in Norway look like?

Norway’s national broadcaster NRK recently reported that the plans for rationing are made by the companies that own the electricity grid and – based on such plans – described the general steps that grid owners could take in the case of energy rationing:

Level 1

· Voluntary savings. People are asked to use less electricity (both private individuals and corporate entities).

· Switching off street lights and energy in cabins and lowering the temperature in buildings.

· Certain companies with special agreements may see their electricity cut.

Level 2

· Everyone is required to save electricity. Extreme prices are set in place for anyone who uses electricity above a certain level/quota – including companies.

· The rationing quota will likely vary from 30 to 70 percent of normal consumption.

Level 3

· Switching off power between 2 to 8 hours at a time. This will take place by different geographical zones being disconnected.

· Life and health will be prioritised. This means that hospitals, police, defence, and key infrastructure points for the internet and telephones will have electricity at all times.

“Power to regular households will be prioritised”

Myhrer Østenby told The Local that energy rationing could take several forms, as there are several different plans in place for such scenarios for different parts of the country.

“It would vary, as there are various plans for various parts of Norway. But in general, it will first and foremost affect businesses and industry.

“Power to regular households will be prioritised, and private individuals will only be affected if disconnecting industry is insufficient.

“It is also important to note that if we get energy rationing next Spring, it is only likely to last a few days or a maximum of a few weeks. And it will most likely only affect the businesses and industry in a limited part of the country,” the NVE expert pointed out.

In line with existing plans, there wouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all rationing package of measures.

“It will not be on a national level – it will be on a regional or local level. In Southern Norway, there is less energy available, and this is the area where energy rationing can become relevant. 

“There is a lot of energy available in Northern Norway and in the north-west (Midt-Norge), and these areas will not have energy rationing,” Myhrer Østenby clarified.

The effects of rationing on regular people living in Norway

While energy rationing scenarios differ locally, Norwegian regulations prioritise households in rationing scenarios.

“(The effects) will depend on the actual situation and what areas are affected, as local plans vary. This is because the production and use of energy vary, and the plans must be adapted to the local circumstances.  

“But the Norwegian energy rationing regulation (kraftrasjoneringsforskriften) sets clear guidelines for prioritised areas, and households will be prioritised,” she concluded.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Norwegian government criticised over schedule for new energy measures

Norway’s government has submitted a plan in which it states it will present new measures to tackle the energy price crisis no later than in the 2023 budget.

Published: 16 August 2022 13:22 CEST
Norwegian government criticised over schedule for new energy measures

The government on Monday announced a schedule for energy measures after opposition parties threatened to call parliament to an emergency session if Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s administration did not address the situation.

The plan announced Monday means any changes aimed at easing the energy situation will not be in place until after parliament returns to session at the beginning of October, newspaper VG reports.

Parliament is in recess until the first working day in October, but escalating energy prices have led to several parties calling for urgent action.

READ ALSO: Could Norway take new steps to address high energy prices?

In a letter submitted to parliament, the government said that “in close cooperation with partners in the business sector, the government is working to find suitable measures that can alleviate challenges met by parts of the business sector due to high energy prices”.

No specific schedule was given for new measures, but support for households and supply security are other areas being assessed, broadcaster NRK writes.

Changes to current measures for households could see maximum compensation for energy bills increased from 80 percent to 90 percent in September, a month earlier than planned, VG writes.

The government will also present in early October an evaluation of the current energy support measures for private households, according to the newspaper.

READ ALSO: Norway’s Prime Minister warns that high energy prices could continue for years

The energy spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party, Nikolai Astrup, told NRK the announcement was “not good enough” because measures implemented in the budget would not affect businesses before December. The matter is more urgent than that, Astrup said.

The Conservative party said it wants an extraordinary meeting in parliament over the situation.

The acting leader of the Socialist Left (SV) party, Kirsti Bergstø, said the government had compromised with her party on a number of points.

“But at the same time, it’s necessary to have more fundamental changes to take political control over energy and SV is therefore calling for an extraordinary meeting in parliament as soon as possible with this as the topic,” Bergstø told NRK in a written comment.

“I hope the government will prioritise better solutions for fixed prices and targeted measures such as application-based loan schemes. It’s also important that companies consider energy efficiency,” she also said.

SHOW COMMENTS