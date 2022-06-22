Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Lockout for aircraft technicians from Sunday

Employer organisation NHO Luftfart has announced a lockout that will commence on Sunday if a solution to the current strike is not found.

A lockout will mean all air technicians, even those not on strike, will be prevented from going to work to try and force an agreement.

Lockouts are initiated by employers, in contrast to a strike in which employees refuse to work.

“It is not often we choose to do it, because we know it is a serious tool. When we choose to do that, it is because we see that we are in a deadlocked situation. We are facing far higher wage demands than what other groups in society have accepted,” Ole Erik Almlid, CEO of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), told public broadcaster NRK.

The lockout will also affect air technicians for the air ambulance services, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Talks between the union NFO and employer organisation NHO Luftfart resumed on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?

Widerøe: Not long until most planes are grounded

Airline Widerøe, which cancelled more than 30 flights on Tuesday, has said that a possible lockout means it will not be long until most flights are cancelled.

“There is no doubt that if a lockout becomes a fact, it will not take long before most of our planes are on the ground,” press manager for Widerøe, Cathrinia Solli, told news wire NTB.

Solli added that the airline was expecting cancellations to continue on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Flights in Norway cancelled due to technician strike

Justice Minister unsure whether Norwegians will be able to travel with an expired passport

Recently, the Minister of Justice asked representatives from EU countries if it would be possible for Norwegians to travel with expired passports this summer.

However, the Justice Minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, has told radio station P4 news that it was currently “impossible” to know whether holiday goers will be able to use passports which had expired.

“I still can not promise that this will come to fruition, but we have a good dialogue with our embassies and authorities in some countries that have responded to us,” Mehl said.

Long passport queues have led to many sweating over whether they will receive a travel document in time for their trips abroad this summer.

Report: Norwegians more tolerant towards LGTBQ community

The country’s attitude towards the LGBTQ community has grown more tolerant over the years, a new report from the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families has found.

“Norwegians’ attitudes towards queers are becoming increasingly positive, and we think that is very gratifying. The figures show that we are moving in the direction of more acceptance in our society towards those who consider themselves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender,” Anna Bjlrshol, head of gender equality at the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families, told newspaper VG.