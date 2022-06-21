UPDATE: Flights in Norway cancelled due to technician strike

More than 50 departures have been cancelled out of Norway’s airports due to an aircraft technician strike.

Widerøe has cancelled 38 flights so far, while Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled five departures on Tuesday morning and announced a further 17 trips wouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

The following Norwegian Air Shuttle flights and their return trips have been cancelled:

Oslo-Copenhagen

Oslo-Trondheim

Oslo-Evenes

Oslo-Rome

Oslo-Molde

Oslo-Budapest

Bergen-Copenhagen

Bergen-London

Additionally, a flight between Oslo and Bergen with no return leg has also been axed. Norwegian said it was working to rebook customers whose flights had been cancelled.

“Almost everyone has been offered to rebook to an alternative route, and then there is one flight where we are still working to solve it,” Esben Tuman, communications director for the airline, told newswire NTB.

The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement isn’t reached.

READ ALSO: Norwegian airports not concerned over summer queuing

Travellers are advised to contact the airline they are meant to be flying with directly if their flight is delayed or cancelled. You can check scheduled departures out of Norwegian airports here.

Widerøe has urged travellers not to contact them unless their flight has been cancelled, disrupted or they are unhappy with the alternative travel arrangements that had been offered to them.

“If you have not heard anything from us, then you can be sure that your trip is still planned and carried out and behave in the usual way when you go out and travel,” a press officer for the airline told NRK.

The NFO has said that a great distance remains between itself and employer organisation NHO Luftfart.

“We are really stuck right now. I think NHO Luftfart are not very interested in real negotiations,” Jan Skogseth, leader of the NFO, told NRK.