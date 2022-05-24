For members
EXPLAINED: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?
Workers in Norway will undoubtedly have heard about collective bargaining agreements, especially if they are unionised. But what is meant by the term, and how do they work?
Published: 24 May 2022 11:54 CEST
This is what foreign workers in Norway need to know about trade unions in Norway. Pictured is a bridge that leads to the barcode district of Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash
Why you should learn Norwegian even if you don’t need it for work
It's certainly possible to get a job in Norway without knowing the local language, but not making an effort with Norwegian could be holding you back at work and in your social life.
Published: 20 May 2022 14:40 CEST
