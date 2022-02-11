Read news from:
Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?

Looking to get on the property ladder in Norway and wondering what you can get for your money? We've got you covered.

Published: 11 February 2022 12:22 CET
A house on the fjord.
Many dream of a house on the fjord in Norway, pictured above, but what can you get on a tight budget? Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

At the end of last year, the average price of a home in Norway was just shy of 4 million kroner, according to Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge).

However, that is just the average price, and many will be looking to get onto the property ladder for slightly less.

So, where can you get a house in Norway for less than 3 million?

One thing to be wary of at this price point is that quite a few properties may need a fair bit of renovation. If the kitchen and bathroom require a makeover, then bear in mind as this will be expensive as works to these rooms need to be to wet room standard and signed off by the local authorities.

Due to the bidding process, where potential owners bid on a property, sometimes driving up the price significantly, it’s likely the properties priced closer to 3 million will probably cost more than 3 million, rather than less than.,

If you are craving the space and privacy of a detached house, then you may be left disappointed.

This is because most properties listed on Finn.no for under 3 million kroner, the most popular site for house ads in Norway, are apartments. Compared to the more than 5,000 flats listed for under 3 million at the time of writing, there were just over 1,500 detached or semi-detached properties available.

Luckily though, the number of detached houses available across the country was spread relatively evenly, except for Oslo and Viken County, where finding a dethatched house will be a much harder task.

If you’re looking to settle down in Oslo, then your options are limited. Out of more than 1,500 listings for properties for sale in Oslo, just over 250 were priced for less than 3 million kroner at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: How easy is it to get a mortgage in Norway as a foreign resident?

Of those 250 plus properties, all were apartments, meaning that if you were looking forward to lots of space, then, unfortunately, you are out of luck.

However, most of those properties have two bedrooms or more, and you will be able to get a balcony on a budget of less than 3 million kroner.

You will have a lot less choice in which part of the city you wish to live with the majority of properties being in Grünerløkka, which is relatively central, or Bjerke, north Oslo.

If you want to live near Oslo but want more bang for your buck, then AskerLillesrtømUllensaker, and Ringerike are all options. Space is at less of a premium too in these areas, as well.

You will, however, be priced out of more sought-after areas such as Drøbak and Bærum.

Viken County had the highest number of properties available for under 3 million kroner at the time of writing.

Trøndaleg, central Norway and home to Trondheim, had the second-highest selection of homes on the market if you’re on a budget. If you feel like Trondheim would make a great place to live, you may find it hard to get a place in the city’s centre. However, east Trondheim had many more options available to house hunters.

South of Oslo and Viken County is Vestfold og Telemark, which had the third-highest number of properties available for those looking to get a foot on the property ladder for significantly less than the average house price. In Vestfold og Telemark, there were plenty of options if you are looking for a place in LarvikSandjefjord or Skien.

If you are instead more interested in having a place of your own on Norway’s west coast, then you have ample options in both Vestland and Møre og Romsdal. In Møre og Romsdal, plenty of apartments are available in and around Ålesund and Kristiansund.

In Vestland, there were 100 plus homes for sale in Bergen within our imaginary budget, although options were more limited when it came to super central locations.

In Rogaland County, south-west Norway, there were quite a high number of places available. Stavanger had more than 100 homes to choose from at the time of publication.

Over in the southeast and home to Kristiansand, Adger had more than 400 properties available, as did Innlandet, where you can get a place in Lillehammer or Trysil if you are big on skiing.

If you’ve dreamed of living in the Arctic Circle, unfortunately, you won’t be able to get a place on Svalbard. However, Troms og Finnmark and Nordland had homes available at this price point, but the two counties had the lowest number of options available for those on a lower budget. Finding a place in Tromsø, referred to as the ‘Paris of the north’, may also be tricky.

PROPERTY

Renting in Norway: How much can the landlord ask for as a deposit?

Even though you’ll get it back at the end of your tenancy, a sizeable deposit can seriously strain your cash flow. Before you dip your toes into the market, it’s worth knowing what Norwegian landlords typically ask for and what the law says.

Published: 3 February 2022 12:52 CET
Updated: 8 February 2022 11:56 CET
Aker Brygge, west Oslo.
Deposits in Norway are typically on the high side, therefore its handy to know how much you are expected to fork out and what the law says. Pictured is Aker Brygge, west Oslo. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

Unless you’re buying, the deposit for a rental property is probably the most significant outlay you’ll make when securing a place to live in Norway.

The deposit is the fee paid by the tenant to the landlord as a security against any damages. This means the landlord can keep it if you fail to pay your rent or if you cause any damage to the apartment.

Deposits in Norway can be on the high side, especially if you come from a country where the standard practice is between four and six weeks worth of rent. This is because landlords will generally ask for the equivalent of three months in rent as the deposit.  

If you were to use some of the more sought after parts of Oslo as an example, where the monthly rent in 2021 was on average 12,700 kroner per month, then that means you may need to put down as much as 38,100 kroner as a deposit.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to rent in Norway’s major cities? 

 In some cases, you will be able to find places that don’t require as high a deposit on popular sites for searching for property, such as Finn.no and Hybel.no. Information on the deposit is typically included in the listing.

If you have an existing personal network in Norway, it may be worth putting the feelers out to see if you know anybody with a property to rent, as they may be more likely to compromise on the size of the deposit than a landlord who you have no existing relationship or mutual connections with.

Speaking from experience, using my own personal network meant I could pay a deposit of one month rather than three when I recently moved apartment in Oslo. This, as you can imagine, saved me a sizeable amount of cash.

However, not everyone will be willing to do this, regardless of whether there is an existing personal connection or not. This is especially true given the breakneck speed of Norway’s rental market, meaning landlords will find someone willing to pay the deposit in a relatively short amount of time if you can’t.

READ ALSO: Eight things to know when renting an apartment in Norway

If a landlord is willing to budge on the deposit, they may request references from previous leases and proof of funds, such as an employment contract as some form of guarantee.

As a side note, it is always recommended to use a third-party deposit holding account rather than paying it directly to the landlord to protect yourself from the landlord unfairly withholding the deposit when you move out.

By law, landlords can only request that tenants put down a deposit equivalent to six months worth of rent and ask for no more than a month’s rent in advance. Additionally, rent can only be increased in step with the consumer price index and not within the first 12 months of the agreement. Your rights as a tenant are protected by the Tenancy Act, which is available in English on the government’s website

