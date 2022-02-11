For members
PROPERTY
Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?
Looking to get on the property ladder in Norway and wondering what you can get for your money? We've got you covered.
Published: 11 February 2022 12:22 CET
Many dream of a house on the fjord in Norway, pictured above, but what can you get on a tight budget? Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash
PROPERTY
Renting in Norway: How much can the landlord ask for as a deposit?
Even though you’ll get it back at the end of your tenancy, a sizeable deposit can seriously strain your cash flow. Before you dip your toes into the market, it’s worth knowing what Norwegian landlords typically ask for and what the law says.
Published: 3 February 2022 12:52 CET
Deposits in Norway are typically on the high side, therefore its handy to know how much you are expected to fork out and what the law says. Pictured is Aker Brygge, west Oslo. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash
