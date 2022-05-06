Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

The settlement of refugees, aid goals and a record offer for farmers are among the main stories from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 6 May 2022 09:43 CEST
Orcas in Norway
Read about aid, refugees and the farming settlement in today's roundup of important news. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash

Record offer for farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has offered farmers and farming organisations 10.5 billion kroner in this year’s settlement. 

The offer is a record amount for the farming settlement. However, it is still more than a billion kroner short of farmers’ demands. The ministry said this year’s payment would cover both 2022 and 2023, the ministry said. 

The government have met the farmers’ demands for compensation for increased costs. However, the farmers want more money to close the income gap with other groups in society. 

The government heavily subsidises farming in Norway to ensure the profession remains viable and food security is secure. 

READ ALSO: Why food in Norway is so expensive

Aid spending at record high, despite target being missed

Norway gave away record amounts of aid for development assistance last year, but its aid targets were not met. 

Every year Norway aims to donate one percent of gross national income in aid. However, this year, this amount only amounted to 0.93 percent of GNI, Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports. 

The proportion is the lowest figure for ten years, despite Norway giving away a record 40.1 billion kroner. The target was not met partially due to record GNI being recorded last year. 

Luxembourg is the only OCED country which provides a higher share of GNI than Norway, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

1,000 refugees have been settled in Norway’s municipalities 

Over 1,000 refugees have been moved from reception centres and settled in Norway, according to figures obtained by newspaper VG

In recent weeks, there have been several reports and claims that the resettlement of refugees was going too slowly. 

The process of moving refugees from reception centres was now going at “record speed”, the director of the Directorate for Inclusion and Diversity (IMDI), Libe Rieber-Mohn, told the paper. 

Over the next few weeks, around 5,000 refugees could be housed across Norway, when including those already resettled. 

There have been 15,792 applications for asylum in Norway from Ukrainians since the end of February, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

Roads authority to access the benefit of electric cars in cities

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration would further look into the benefits of electric vehicles in urban areas. 

The roads authority is looking into the benefits in light of a political desire from the government to cut back on the subsidies and benefits of using an electric car to incentivise more people to use public transport. 

“Public transport is in a demanding period of restructuring after the pandemic, and we must look more closely at various measures that can make more people choose public transport,” Minister of Transport Jon-Ivar Nygård said, 

“The benefits of using electric cars in the cities may have contributed to more people choosing the car today. Therefore, we ask the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to assess the benefits of using electric cars in and near the urban areas,” Nygård added. 

READ ALSO: How owning an electric car in Norway could change

For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Cost of living increases and fraud warnings are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday 

Published: 5 May 2022 09:38 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Food prices to rise even more

Orkla, which owns several well known Norwegian food brands, has said that food prices could rise significantly due to the war in Ukraine. 

“We are in a state of emergency, where the situation in Ukraine affects both access to and prices of a number of raw materials and input factors. In addition, we see a sharp increase in energy prices from an already high level,” Nils K. Selte, CEO of Orkla, said in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday. 

“The accelerating development of increased costs for raw materials and other input factors during the first quarter entails a need for further price increases over the next quarters,” the company said in a statement, online news site Nettavisen reports

Rent prices rose significantly in March

The average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Norway was 9,188 kroner in March, an increase of six percent from the previous month, figures from Utleiemegleren have revealed.

Prices in Oslo, on the other hand, shrunk by around four percent. The student cities of Trondheim and Bergen saw the fastest growth. 

CEO of Utleiemegleren, Vibecke Lyse Augdal, said that price increases might be because smaller apartments are in demand from students and foreign workers. 

“According to Statistics Norway, labour immigration is higher now than before the pandemic, and this also affects the rental market,” Augdal explained. 

Telenor warns of wave of scam texts 

In April, Telenor prevented 4.4 million fraudulent text messages from being sent out and last week noticed an uptick in MMS fraud, public broadcaster NRK writes.

The company said that around 100,000 fraud reports have been sent and that it saw a fivefold increase in messages being flagged up this weekend. 

The scam in question is a message which claims to be from Telenor and asks users to download a fake mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, hackers will have access to the phone. 

“We have more and more of our lives on the mobile. Therefore, it is extra important that people are aware of the problem and what consequences this can have,” senior security adviser at Telenor, Thorbjørn Busch, told NRK. 

Justice Minister warns against open fires and grills 

Norway’s Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, has warned the public against open fires and disposable BBQs due to dry weather and the increased risk of forest fires. 

“Grilling sausages and the smell of bonfires are some of the best I know. But we have to do without it for a while now. It is better to bring sausage in a thermos or eat a slice of bread,” she told newswire NTB. 

Earlier this week, Oslo residents were asked to drop the disposable grill by the fire service. 

READ MORE: Oslo residents asked to drop the disposable grill by fire service

