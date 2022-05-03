Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How owning an electric car in Norway could change

More and more motorists in Norway are ditching the petrol pumps and going all-electric. However, several changes could be introduced, which would significantly affect the cost and the practicality of owning an electric car.

Published: 3 May 2022 12:23 CEST
Pictured is an electric car being charged.
Several changes could be on the way which affected electric car owners. Pictured: An electric car being charged. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

More than half of all new cars sold in Norway are electric vehicles, and recently the government has introduced or announced several proposals which affect EV owners. 

Unfortunately, most changes put forward by the government will make it more expensive to own an EV. However, they have said they will look into one thing which would make owning an electric car much more straightforward. 

Government to consider scrapping toll road and tax discounts

Toll deductions for electric cars could be reduced or scrapped as the country’s transport ministry is concerned public transport ministry is losing out to low-emission vehicles. 

A law previously passed by parliament holds that electric cars should never incur more than 50 percent of the tax applied to petrol and diesel equivalents.

But reduced public transport revenues related to higher electric car use, as well as lower intakes from tolls around Oslo because the rate paid by electric cars is lower, are causing the government to rethink, NRK reports.

“It’s great that people use electric cars. But we are not well served by people getting into their cars and drive into busy city areas instead of walking, bicycling or taking public transport,” Nygård said. 

Re-registration fee introduced

At the beginning of May, it became more expensive for used EVs to change hands. Every time a used electric car is sold, a re-registration fee of up to 1,670 kroner will need to be paid. 

The cost will depend on the car’s age, with the fee being cheaper for older EVs. The re-registration charge is also 75 percent cheaper for electric vehicles than regular ones. 

The government hasn’t explicitly outlined whether this discount could be reduced in the future. 

Tolls in Oslo to go up

Various outlets report that the cost of driving within Oslo’s toll roads will go up twice, once in September 2022 and then again in January 2024. 

The toll hike was agreed upon as part of the third Oslo package. Oslo City Council and Akershus County Council must officially approve the agreement. 

If discounts on tolls are axed or decreased, electric car owners will be hit even more by the increases. 

VAT on electric cars could be announced in the revised budget for 2022

MVA or VAT could be introduced when the government presents its revised national budget for 2022 in mid-May, experts have predicted. 

The government proposed introducing a VAT on electric cars that cost more than 600,000 kroner when it was formed last October. VAT on vehicles is calculated based on several factors

The introduction of VAT didn’t come in the new year as expected, but now industry experts are anticipating its announcement in the revised budget.  

The Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) has told online publication Nettavisen that it expected VAT to be introduced eventually. 

Charging could become simpler

The government will look into making charging easier by making sure a universal payment method is adopted, Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård has told newspaper VG

Currently, you cannot use one universal payment method, app or card to pay for all fast chargers in Norway. 

“It looks like it is necessary,” Nygård said of a standard payment method for charging to VG. 

The transport minister added that a solution wouldn’t be introduced until next year at the earliest. This autumn, the government will present a new strategy for electric car charging. 

Tesla to allow other models to use the Supercharger charging network

Tesla has launched a pilot project which opens its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles. 

58 stations are open to non-Tesla cards, with plans to open more stations and charging posts to other vehicles in the future. 

Owners of non-Tesla vehicles pay more than Tesla owners for charging. However, the cost is still on par with other charging stations, technology news site Tek.no reports. 

The key things you need to know about Norway’s toll roads

Hitting the road in Norway? Whether you live here or are on a road trip as a tourist, you should know a few crucial things about the country's toll roads. 

Published: 21 March 2022 16:10 CET
There are more than 300 toll stations in Norway where charges are levied for travelling on certain roads and bridges and through tunnels. 

Road tolling in Norway dates back to the late eighties and early nineties when Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim introduced toll rings to finance infrastructure and decrease congestion. 

Fast forward to today, and you’ll need to pay a toll to travel into, or to and from, most of Norway’s cities and large towns. Today there are toll rings surrounding Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Haugesund, Bergen, Askøy, Bodø, Harstad, Grenland, Førde and Trondheim. 

Where are the toll roads, and how much do they cost? 

Toll stations are pretty much everywhere in Norway. Luckily, there are plenty of maps available online that can point you to where the toll roads are and show you how many there will be along your journey. 

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens Vegvesen) has a map to help you plan your route

Vehicles are divided into specific categories, depending on the vehicle type, its weight, whether it’s powered by fuel, electricity, or is a hybrid, will determine how much the toll is. 

Greener cars, emission wise that is, generally pay less. 

For example, a cross country journey between Oslo and Bergen would just over 460 kroner in tolls if you drove a diesel car, compared to 160 kroner for an electric vehicle

Different toll booths will also levy different charges, meaning there is no catch-all price. In some places, the toll is higher during peak hours. 

Generally speaking, though, toll roads cost between 10 and 40 kroner, though some can be as expensive as 100 kroner. 

Luckily, there are various journey planners that will take calculate how much you can expect to pay in tolls during your journey.

Who has to pay?  

All drivers, regardless of nationality, are required to pay road tolls. The same applies to whether the vehicle is registered in Norway or not. 

How to pay

Fortunately, you won’t have to keep a constant eye for booth stations to pull into and pay a toll, as all levies are charged automatically via the AutoPass system. 

All toll operators in the country are a part of the AutoPass system. Once you pass through a toll station, payment will be taken automatically if you have an account, or an invoice will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle’s address. 

If you are driving a foreign-registered vehicle and are only visiting Norway, then it is recommended to sign up to the Euro Parking Collection (EPC) for a smoother and quicker process. 

If you rent a car in Norway, the vehicle should be registered with AutoPass, and any toll charges will be added to your final bill. 

Is there any way to save money on tolls?                   

You can register for an Autopass tag which will provide a 20 percent discount on vehicles in tariff group one on most toll routes. Tariff group one includes all vehicles with a mass of less than 3,500 kg and those in the M1 category, regardless of weight. 

The M1 vehicle category includes passenger vehicles with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. Most motorhomes, camper vans and certain large cars are included in this vehicle category. 

If you were to use the above example of a trip between Oslo and Bergen, you would save almost 145 kroner in tolls. 

You will need to pay a deposit of 200 kroner, which will be added to your first toll invoice. Once the tag arrives, you will need to install it. It is installed at the top of the windscreen. You can use this guide here to install it

Another way to cut down on costs would be to consider taking a train, bus or flight. The journey may take longer, but you will not need to fork out tolls and fuel, making it an attractive cost-cutting solution. 

