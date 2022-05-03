For members
DRIVING
EXPLAINED: How owning an electric car in Norway could change
More and more motorists in Norway are ditching the petrol pumps and going all-electric. However, several changes could be introduced, which would significantly affect the cost and the practicality of owning an electric car.
Published: 3 May 2022 12:23 CEST
Several changes could be on the way which affected electric car owners. Pictured: An electric car being charged. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
DRIVING
The key things you need to know about Norway’s toll roads
Hitting the road in Norway? Whether you live here or are on a road trip as a tourist, you should know a few crucial things about the country's toll roads.
Published: 21 March 2022 16:10 CET
