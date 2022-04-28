Everything that changes about life in Norway in May 2022

First ‘normal’ May 17th celebrations for three years

For the first time in three years, Norway will have typical May 17th, or Constitution Day, celebrations. This comes after previous celebrations have been curtailed and cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is a must-do activity if you’ve not been a part of non-pandemic disrupted celebrations in Norway.

Kids and marching bands will participate in parades, and large swathes of the population will be adorned in their national costumes.

The typical May 17th celebration day begins with a champagne breakfast followed by watching a parade and gatherings with friends and families.

May 17th isn’t the only important occasion either…

You should have a couple of other days in your calendar if you don’t already. First up, right at the beginning of the month, is Labour Day.

May 1st is used to celebrate regular workers worldwide, and Norway is no different. Marching bands mark the day in Norway.

Then exactly a week later, Norway will mark the day it was liberated during World War Two. If you want to learn more about Norway’s resistance during the German occupation, it may be worth paying a visit to the Resistance Museum in Akershus Fortress.

The charge for buying an electric car will go up

From the beginning of the month, it’ll become more expensive to purchase a used electric car. From May 1st, there’ll be a re-registration fee of up to 1,670 kroner to be paid when EVs change hands.

The fee will be paid online via a digital self-service system. The rate for electric cars is still at a 75 percent discount compared to the maximum rate for petrol.

READ MORE: What you need to know about owning an electric car in Norway

Renovated children’s carriages on train lines

From May 1st, train operator SJ will open renovated playrooms on its trains on the Nordlandsbannen and Dovrebanen.

The carriages will have books, a model railway, toys, TV screens and a café which serves snacks and drinks.

The Dovre line runs between Trondheim and Oslo and the Norrland line between Trondheim and Bodø.

Tax returns for the self-employed

The deadline for business owners to submit their tax returns is May 31st. This applies to sole proprietorships (Enkeltpersonforetak/EK) and companies (Selskap/AS).

You can read about the process of doing tax returns for both here.

READ MORE: The key Norwegian tax season dates you need to know about

Loan and mortgage repayments go up

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, announced an interest rate hike at the end of March. As a result, existing customers of several banks can expect their repayments to go up from May.

DNB will hike rates by 025 percent from May 13th. Nordea will up rates by the same amount from May 29th.

Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge will also up interest rates on May 6th.

May 11th will see Sparebanken Sør raise rates.

Winter sports season gives way to hiking season

May, weather dependent, is an excellent time for more active types to head to Norway’s national parks and trek across some of the country’s best trails before the summer holidays start and crowds arrive in their masses.

If you prefer life at a more relaxed pace, then spring also makes an excellent time for walks in the forest or parks.

Plan a fjord trip if you haven’t already

The country’s famous for its fjords and waterfalls, which are a sight to behold at all times of the year. Spring is the best time of year to see the country’s fjords and waterfalls.

May is the best time to see Norway’s waterfalls as the snow melts away and cascades down mountains. The month of May is also the best time to plan a trip to see Norway’s fjords.

This is because, in southwest Norway, thousands of fruit trees will bloom along the fjords, giving the surroundings a fresh spring look.