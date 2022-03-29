Read news from:
Which Norwegian banks are raising interest rates, and by how much? 

Interest rates in Norway are increasing, and several banks have announced hikes, meaning more expensive repayments for borrowers. So, which banks have announced rises and by how much? 

Published: 29 March 2022 15:22 CEST
Pictured is a house and keys.
A number of Norway's leading banks have said that rates will be raised. Pictured is a house and keys. Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Norway’s key policy interest rate has been raised from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank. 

As a result, several banks and lenders have raised their interest rates meaning higher repayments for those with loans and mortgages. For every quarter a percentage point, the interest rate on your bank loan rises, your annual interest costs will increase by 2,500 kroner for every million you owe.

An interest rate of 0.75 percent means yearly repayments of 7,500 kroner per million of debt. So, for example, if you have a loan or mortgage of four million, the annual interest costs will be around 30,000 kroner per year. 

Two of Norway’s biggest banks, Nordea and DNB, have said that they will be raising interest rates. 

DNB will be hiking rates by 0.25 percent from April 4th for new mortgages and from May 13th for existing mortgages. The bank will also be raising its deposit rate by 025 percentage points. The bank said that its best floating interest rate was for those on its BLU start offering, a mortgage for first-time buyers under 34. You can check out DNB’s interest rates here

Nordea has said that it is increasing rates by the same amount. The changes will happen for those who already have a mortgage from May 9th or March 29th for new mortgages. 

Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge was the first bank to raise mortgage rates. As with the other banks, it will be raising rates by 0.25 percentage points. The changes are effective from March 28th for new customers and May 6th for existing ones. 

Sparebanken Sør also said it was raising rates. The new terms apply for new mortgages and loans from March 30th. The rates for existing customers will change on May 11th for Mortgages. 

Sparebank 1 Nordmøre said it would raise Mortgage rates from 0.25 percent. 

ENERGY

Norway fire services urge against stockpiling of fuel in unsuitable containers

Fire services in Norway say they have seen instances of people using drinks bottles to stockpile fuel when prices drop.

Published: 15 March 2022 14:33 CET
A senior fire fighter in Norway warned the public against responding to high fuel prices by stockpiling petrol in small containers when prices are lower, broadcaster NRK reports.

High prices are causing some people to follow the development of the cost per litre closely so they can stock up when there is a dip, according to the report.

“When prices are low, I see this almost daily,” Per Olav Pettersen, head of the Vestfold Intermunicipal Fire Service, told NRK.

Although most people stock up using purpose fuel cans, others use containers not fit for the purpose, he said.

The fire chief said he had observed several incidences from the window of his office, which looks out over a petrol station.

“Most people fill up in approved cans but we are also seeing people use other types of container not approved for this type of use. That could be things like cans for windscreen sprinkler fluid. The worst example is soft drinks bottles,” he said.

Norwegian law permits storage of up to five litres of fuel in garages or sheds, provided that the proper cans are used. Up to ten litres of petrol or diesel can be stored indoors.

But consequences for not using the correct storage can be serious.

“This is because of the fire hazard. In the worst case, the bottles can begin to leak. If you are unlucky and there is a fire in your home or shed, there could be fatal consequences,” Pettersen told NRK.

With regard to storing fuel, the fire chief said “we cannot stop people from doing it within the limits set by the law, but recommend people are careful”.

